Elizabeth Contreras said this prom gown she found at the Once Upon a Prom Boutique inside Elkton United Methodist Church fits perfectly. The Elkton teen said she did not like the first dress she found so she checked out the church on East Main Street.
Anna Marks decided on this pretty green gown for her prom at Mount Sophia High School.
Maggie Magargee, 17, from New London, Pa., gets help getting into a deep purple formal gown she found at The Once Upon a Prom Boutique inside Elkton United Methodist Church.
There's the smile that Beth Gullion said lets her know that Savannah Adkins, 17, shopping at Once Upon a Prom Boutique at Elkton United Methodist Church, has found her dress.
Anna Marks, 16, and her mother Betsy Marks sift through a long rack of dresses at The Once Upon A Prom Boutique at Elkton United Methodist Church for Anna to wear to the Mount Sophia Prom.
Sisters Noelle and Savannah Adkins tried on several different dresses in search for the perfect Prom outfit to wear to the formal event for First State Military Academy.
Taylor Adkins easily found her dress in her favorite color. Her mother, Amy Conlon, said she’s working through her feelings about her 12 year old in a gown with a slit up the front.
Joy Teodoro found her prom dress earlier at The Once Upon a Prom Boutique but came with her friends Saturday to show them her selection for the Mount Sophia Prom.
This note is tucked in with each dress suggesting to the new owner that it can be donated back to Elkton United Methodist Church for the next formal season.
Checking how it looks from the back, Maggie Magargee’s smile tells the volunteers operating The Once Upon a Prom Boutique at Elkton United Methodist Church that she said “yes” to the dress.
ELKTON — In the basement of Elkton United Methodist Church is a treasure trove only opened a few times each year.
Right now the volunteers of the Once Upon a Prom Boutique are helping young ladies say ‘Yes’ to the prom dress.
“You need to try on this one,” Noelle Adkins, 15, tells her sister Savannah, 17. “It’s a good color on you.”
Dorothea Simpson, Laurie Ruth, Beth Gullion and Jen Meyer were on hand to shuttle dresses in and out of the curtained-off area.
“The Prom Boutique has been here about 12 years,” Gullion said, adding: “Some (dresses) look like they have been here longer.”
Elkton United Methodist Church takes donations of formal wear and accessories all year long and opens the boutique in time for Homecoming in the fall and Prom in the spring. After checking school calendars the Prom Boutique opens 4- to 6-weeks in advance with hour-long appointments. Volunteers check every donation for wear, damage, or age.
“If it’s got big puffy sleeves or strange colors we don’t put them out,” Gullion said.
“We keep the ones in good shape,” she said. The young ladies walk out with a free dress plus shoes, jewelry and a handbag if they so choose. A card accompanies their selection encouraging each to return the dress and accessories for another to choose.
After trying on several blue and purple dresses, Savannah relented and tried on the sleek number suggested by Noelle. There was a debate between the girls and their mom, Amy Conlon, on the exact color.
Smiling brightly and twirling, Savannah declared this dress was ‘The One.’
“I never thought I’d wear coral,” she admitted.
Gullion noted that, since Homecoming season, the boutique was refreshed to look more like a retail shop and before fall arrives there will be more work done to add onto the four dressing rooms.
“We just want the girls to feel special, not like they went to a basement and found a secondhand dress,” she said. “The smiles you see on the girl’s faces, you know she’s found the perfect one.”
Meyer said she went to her prom “on a shoestring budget.”
“I bought a dress for $20 at a consignment shop,” she said, adding she paid someone $10 to fix the busted zipper.
“My mother made my prom dress with a week’s notice,” said Ruth.
Donations can be dropped off at the church, located at 219 East Main St., any weekday morning.
