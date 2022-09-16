Eleven monitoring wells were sampled in August 2021 and still show the presence of nitrates coming from a former fertilizer site once operated by Southern States at 881 Wilson Road in Rising Sun. The contamination was certified in 2009.
COURTESY MDE
Test results from August 2021 by the Maryland Department of the Environment still show nitrate contamination in monitoring wells around 11 homes off of Wilson Road in Rising Sun.
RISING SUN — The Rising Sun mayor and commissioners have agreed to move forward with plans to connect at least a dozen homes outside of town limits with tainted wells to Rising Sun’s water supply.
“This is the next step to getting water out there,” said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator. “It doesn’t create an annexation.”
What Tuesday night’s vote did was agree to the concept of the annexation of 881 Wilson Road into town limits, which will open the door for that to happen.
In the same meeting, the board introduced Annexation Resolution 2022-18A for the Southern States property.
In 2008, residents around the former fertilizer facility asked for water testing, which found high levels of nitrates in the wells of 11 homes. Those tests found levels as high as 12 times above normal ranges.
More recent tests of 11 monitoring wells still show high nitrate levels in six wells. Although the levels in wells 4 and 5 dropped on average by about 20 milligrams per liter, both are still above the federal tolerance of 10 mg/L. Well 3 is still above 200 and two others remain above 100. Of the five wells below tolerances, one showed a slight uptick in nitrates from 2020 to 2021 testing.
Southern States — while not admitting any role in that contamination — did agree in 2009 to provide drinking water to those homes.
Southern States has since purchased seven of those eleven houses.
By April 2019, the County Council — in approving the county’s Master Water and Sewer Plan — noted that the issue had yet to be resolved and that the county was waiting for Southern States to approach first Rising Sun, and then the county, to start the remediation. Minutes from that meeting show that Eric Sennstrom, director of Land Use and Development, put the onus onto Southern States “to identify who is to provide water service, enter into an agreement with that provider, and make the request to the county.”
