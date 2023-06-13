NORTH EAST — The epic battle began mid-morning Saturday, when 7-year-old Eli Petty felt the hard tug on his line while fishing off a pier at North East Community Park.
Eli stood firm at first, but then he started to struggle. So the North East boy relinquished his rod to a bigger and older boy — Gunnar Olson, 12, of Rising Sun.
Seconds later, as Gunnar fought to reel in the thrashing fish from the water, nearby kids and adults who were angling or just watching hurried to his spot on the pier — the battleground, if you will — and formed a semi-circle around the boy. Gunnar’s white rod slowly shifted into the shape of a rainbow, giving a general idea of the heftiness of the feisty fish on the end of his line.
Caught up in the excitement, some onlookers videotaped the battle with their cell phones.
All the while, a man’s encouraging voice intoned, “Rod up,” and other instructions to Gunnar, whose actions mirrored the spoken words.
That man worked his way down a pier support, as Gunnar fought the fish from above, and he managed to remain relatively dry as he assisted close to the water, where the boy’s formidable foe was now visible at the surface. But then the man slipped unceremoniously into the water, causing a splash, as he attempted to capture the big fish.
Now soaked and covered in mud, the man cradled the squirming fish while in the water with it. Several seconds later — after finally establishing a good grip on the slimy thing — he lifted the big fish to the waiting hands of Gunnar, who, on his knees, was leaning over from the peer to receive it.
Several moments later, Gunnar and Eli were beaming as they posed for photos with their catch, a common carp that easily was heavier than 10 pounds, and also with the helpful man — none other than professional bass fisherman Mike Iaconelli, who has competed around the world and has won numerous tournaments during the past three decades. For those familiar with the sport, Iaconelli is quite famous.
Jeff Crouse, a North East resident who has followed Iaconelli’s career, was thrilled to have his picture taken with him on Saturday. At one point, Crouse asked, “Do you realize you are talking to the Cal Ripken of fishing?” to someone who was chatting with Iaconelli.
LEARNING FROM THE BEST
A South New Jersey resident, Iaconelli, 50, was in North East on Saturday to host his annual bass fishing tournament that benefits a charitable organization, the Ike Foundation, which he and his wife, Becky, founded in 2014 and operate. The Ike Foundation’s overall goal is teach kids who are not familiar with fishing how to use a rod and reel.
The Ike Foundation donates fishing supplies to youth organizations nationwide, stocks waterways and provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors that are involved in outdoor conservation efforts.
Saturday’s 2023 Ike Foundation Pro Am Bass Tournament attracted 220 competitors, broken down into two-person angling teams in each of the 110 boats that launched into the water from North East before fishing in the upper bay. South New Jersey brothers Keith and Nate Cowen, who have supported the Ike Foundation since it started nine years ago, won the tournament and the grand prize — a $35,000 Bass Cat Bobcat and Yamaha motor package, reported Becky Iaconelli.
Iaconelli, who was accompanied by Becky and their 12-year-old son, Vegas, a very capable angler in his right, also was in North East to teach youngsters how to fish. During a couple of two-hour sessions, Iaconelli gave instruction to 100 children who had registered for the seminars held on the North East Community Park pier. Each session had 50 kids.
“This is awesome. What a great opportunity for the kids,” said Rising Sun resident Krissy Howard, whose 8-year-old daughter, Gloria and son, Kevin, 8, were among the attendees.
Gunnar’s mother, Cornelia, prepared her son for Saturday’s event. “I told him there would be some really good fishermen here today,” Cornelia said, referring to Iaconelli and also to the competitors in the 2023 Ike Foundation Pro Am Bass Tournament.
As for Gunnar, he had fished a few times before Saturday and even caught an 18-inch-long trout once.
“It wasn’t as heavy as the fish I caught today,” Gunnar said, referring to the massive common carp that he helped Eli catch. “I was just here to catch some fish, have some fun and learn some stuff. I learned that you need to really stay low when you’re reeling in a fish.”
Throughout the event, Iaconelli enthusiastically moved from spot to spot on the pier and the surrounding area. He posed for photos with fans and with folks who knew only that he was a professional bass fisherman of some sort. He also signed autographs. Always smiling, Iaconelli often flashed a thumbs-up gesture while interacting with people.
“He exudes positivity. It is a great foundation. The amount of time that he gives back to the community is unbelievable,” marveled North East Mayor Michael Kline, prompting Town Administrator Melissa Cook-MacKenzie to comment, “It’s a great foundation and this is a great community event.”
HOOKING KIDS ON FISHING
The Ike Foundation allows Iaconelli to share his passion for fishing with children, with the intent of hooking them on the activity and all of the benefits that come with it.
“I want them to form a connection with fishing. It’s also about reestablishing the connection to nature, to the outdoors,” Iaconelli said, before opining that computers, smart phones, televisions and other such electronic devices can be distracting to youngsters and prevent them from venturing outside their homes.
Anyone can fish and as he or she learns through teaching, experience and observation, that person can get better at it, according got Iaconelli. That isn’t always the case in other activities or sports, such as baseball, basketball and so forth, he pointed out.
“There is no physicality to it. You don’t have to be 6’3” to be a good fisherman,” Iaconelli said.
The more someone is exposed to fishing, the better he or she can become. It is similar to the benefits of, say, batting practice and fielding practice for a baseball player.
“It starts with a hobby and becomes a passion. You may take it to the next level — organized fishing, like high school fishing clubs,” Iaconelli said. “You need time on the water and repetition. It’s really about the study of the behavior of fish. It’s about observation. In order to be a good fisherman, you have to think like a fish. You have to know where the fish are, where to find them.”
As one of many examples, Iaconelli noted that fish can be found in the shallows in the spring because of egg laying.
Technique also is important because, once an angler finds where the fish are, he or she wants to possess the skill set to reel them into the boat or onto the pier, according to Iaconelli.
A common mistake for fishermen: Failing to keep constant pressure on the line when reeling in a fish, he said.
“You need to maintain steady pressure, no slack. A lot of people want to reel and pump. If you do that, the fish will end up back in the water,” Iaconelli said.
Along those lines, Iaconelli referenced the instructions that he had given Gunnar earlier that morning when that boy was reeling in the big common carp. “That’s why you want to keep the rod up. There are fundamentals to fishing,” he explained.
As for that big common carp that Gunnar helped Eli catch, Iaconelli complimented, “That fish was well over 10 pounds. That’s a trophy fish for anyone, child or adult. Catching a fish like that can be a life-changing thing because it forms a connection with fishing. Catching a fish like that is how you fall in love with the sport.”
Iaconelli paused for a few seconds and then predicted, “I will be long dead and gone and those boys will still remember that fish and that fight. They will remember that fish for the rest of their lives.”
