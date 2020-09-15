NORTH EAST — Cecil College, which has been serving Cecil County and surrounding areas for more than 50 years, is proud to announce the names of students whose high academic performance has qualified them for recognition as members of the President’s List for the recently completed Summer 2020 courses.
The President’s List includes 139 students who achieved a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher.
Cecil College is centrally located in Maryland’s most northeastern county with campuses in the towns of North East, Bainbridge, and Elkton. The College features a diverse student population, with an enrollment of approximately 2,500 credit students and 3,400 non-credit students. Cecil offers associate degrees, certificate programs, and non-credit classes.
Included on the list are the following students:
Name Hometown
Autumn Hannas, Aberdeen, MD
Kimberly Bates, Bel Air, MD
John Gilley, Charlestown, MD
Rebecca Jones-Harman, Charlestown, MD
Ashley Rios, Coatesville, PA
Emily Bolt, Colora, MD
Carissa McMillion, Colora, MD
Joseph Schaeffer, Colora, MD
April Clark, Conowingo, MD
Elijah Ehrhart, Conowingo, MD
Donna Ingerson, Conowingo, MD
Kyle Ingerson, Conowingo, MD
Nicole Karashin, Conowingo, MD
Alexandrea Koons, Conowingo, MD
Elizabeth Lehl, Conowingo, MD
Jason Mackay, Conowingo, MD
Holly Martin, Conowingo, MD
Nicole Morris, Conowingo, MD
Kathryn Raymond, Conowingo, MD
Sarah Ritchie, Conowingo, MD
Krystina Coyle, Earleville, MD
Kelly Fields, Earleville, MD
Nicole Young, Earleville, MD
Jeremy Akers, Elkton, MD
Maria Altvater, Elkton, MD
Steven Altvater, Elkton, MD
Kaci Amos, Elkton, MD
Walter Beaupre, Elkton, MD
Olivia Boas, Elkton, MD
Zachary Buckland, Elkton, MD
Phoebe Calkins, Elkton, MD
Prisca Calkins, Elkton, MD
Colin Cascio, Elkton, MD
Elizabeth Chadwick, Elkton, MD
Mary Clark, Elkton, MD
Bethany Coyle, Elkton, MD
Megan Debusk, Elkton, MD
Catherine Eckman, Elkton, MD
Randall England, Elkton, MD
Olivia Fraser, Elkton, MD
Jillian Fritsch, Elkton, MD
Jeanea Gomez-Sexton, Elkton, MD
Shania Harrison, Elkton, MD
Christina Hollon-Gebert, Elkton, MD
Tammy Hubbert, Elkton, MD
Dane Hutchinson, Elkton, MD
Mark Jackson, Elkton, MD
Saria Jackson, Elkton, MD
Cheyanne Johnson, Elkton, MD
Thom'eisha Johnson, Elkton, MD
Clifford Jones, Elkton, MD
Jessica Kelly, Elkton, MD
Alyssa Klaus, Elkton, MD
Kristyn Lasassa, Elkton, MD
Autumn Lightner, Elkton, MD
Spencer Lowe, Elkton, MD
Te'a Machado, Elkton, MD
Derek Martinez, Elkton, MD
Anna Norman, Elkton, MD
Irene Perry, Elkton, MD
Amanda Rea, Elkton, MD
Taniece Redden, Elkton, MD
Nicole Robinson, Elkton, MD
Madison Ross, Elkton, MD
Brandy Rust, Elkton, MD
Morgan Sargent, Elkton, MD
Destiny Shelby, Elkton, MD
Skylar Sheppard, Elkton, MD
Isatta Smith, Elkton, MD
Michael Stine, Elkton, MD
Joseph Uhler, Elkton, MD
Dakota Welkom, Elkton, MD
Brittny Wright, Elkton, MD
Abigail Wunder, Elkton, MD
Katherine Yeninas, Elkton, MD
Eddie Zoegar, Elkton, MD
Tasha Alexander, Havre De Grace, MD
Lanez Daily, Havre De Grace, MD
Christopher Laakso, Havre De Grace, MD
Zaria Cadreau, Lincoln University, PA
Taj Lanier, Lincoln University, PA
Cameron Bistawros, Middletown, DE
Deborah Winfree, Middletown, DE
Lindsay Parson, New Castle, DE
Michael Worthington, New Providence, PA
Jacinta Rotich, Newark, DE
Sarah Adkins, North East, MD
Liam Barrell, North East, MD
Sarah Billingham, North East, MD
Mary Birdsall-Hitchcock, North East, MD
Kayla Dvorak, North East, MD
Megan Ellinghaus, North East, MD
Kathleen George, North East, MD
Brandi Hipkins, North East, MD
Taylor Krauss, North East, MD
Rebekah Lawlor, North East, MD
Shawn Mowery, North East, MD
Katrina Mtengwa, North East, MD
Taylor O'Bryan, North East, MD
Michael Pierce, North East, MD
Jacklyn Roth, North East, MD
Emily Seelinger, North East, MD
Doren Thompson, North East, MD
Julianne Thompson, North East, MD
Tammy Wade, North East, MD
Hanna Dillenger, Nottingham, PA
Nicholas Foutrakis, Oxford, PA
Heather Mullins, Oxford, PA
Elysia Astifan, Perryville, MD
Faith Brown, Perryville, MD
David Dahl, Perryville, MD
Austin Miller, Perryville, MD
Brent Sohn, Perryville, MD
Caitlin Bryant, Port Deposit, MD
Hanna Downes, Port Deposit, MD
Reily Flores, Port Deposit, MD
Kyra Gaskill, Port Deposit, MD
Kelsi Hancock, Port Deposit, MD
Caisha Kessler, Port Deposit, MD
Olivia Moore, Port Deposit, MD
Tristyn Rodecker, Port Deposit, MD
Kyle Whitney, Port Deposit, MD
Jordan Bedard-Campbell, Rising Sun, MD
Mallori Beiler, Rising Sun, MD
Jessica Boone, Rising Sun, MD
Jane Bowe, Rising Sun, MD
Regan Day, Rising Sun, MD
Madison Duszynski, Rising Sun, MD
Rebecca Jamison, Rising Sun, MD
Ashley Jenkins, Rising Sun, MD
Krista Kennedy, Rising Sun, MD
Samantha Kohl, Rising Sun, MD
Karolina Marino, Rising Sun, MD
Jennifer Sielke, Rising Sun, MD
Laura Slonecker, Rising Sun, MD
Heather Stanley, Rising Sun, MD
Allison Barnes, Warwick, MD
Jonathan Cicone, Whiteford, MD
Alexander Hargreaves, Wilmington, DE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.