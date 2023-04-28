ELKTON — The portrait of Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Jane Cairns Murray was unveiled on Friday (April 21) inside Ceremonial Courtroom 1, which was packed with family, friends, former colleagues, members of the local legal community and other well-wishers.
Applause erupted inside the courtroom when Aileen C. Murray and Branch Murray — the adult children of Murray and her husband, John — removed the draped black cloth to reveal the portrait resting on easel a few feet away from where their parents were seated at a table used by attorneys during proceedings.
That portrait of a smiling Murray in her black judge’s robe will be hung on the Ceremonial Courtroom wall. It will join portraits of others who served as Cecil County Circuit Court judges. The long list of judges who served on the circuit court bench here dates back more than 170 years.
Murray’s portrait will be distinct among them, however.
“She will be the first female on the wall,” Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. noted from the bench during the ceremony. “That is really an honor.”
Appointed to the judgeship by then-Gov. Martin O’Malley in 2011, Murray holds the distinction of being the first woman in Cecil County history to serve as a circuit court judge. Murray went on to win a 15-year term as circuit court judge in the 2012 election. (Every appointed circuit court judge must run in the first election after his or her gubernatorial appointment and win to retain the position.)
Davis also told Murray from the bench, “You served with dignity. I appreciate all that you’ve done. You’ve been wonderful to me and the community.”
Cecil County Circuit Court Judges Keith A. Baynes and Cameron A. Brown and Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan, all of whom presided over the portrait-unveiling ceremony with Davis — also lauded Murray for the impeccable job she did as a lawyer and as a judge.
Addressing the audience from the bench, Brown recalled how someone urged him to speak to Murray for direction when he was trying to find a career path several years ago. He followed that advice and met with Murray, who provided insight into the law profession and encouragement.
“I have a hardy dose of gratitude (for Murray),” Brown said, before punctuating his comment with, “Many years later, here I sit.”
Before taking the bench in October 2011 to serve as a circuit court judge, Murray had performed admirably as a lawyer for 24 years, including 13 years as a supervisor of the Cecil County Public Defender’s Office.
Another point of distinction during her law career, Murray served as Cecil County’s first family court master. It was a newly created position when she started in 2006. Murray functioned in similar fashion to a judge while presiding over thousands of domestic relations cases during the five-plus-years that she served as family court master. Murray left that post in 2011, after her judicial appointment.
A Cecil County native and a 1978 Elkton High School graduate, Murray served as a Cecil County Circuit Court judge from Oct. 17, 2011 through Dec. 31, 2021.
“It’s been a delightful (10) years,” Murray commented while addressing those in the courtroom. “It is a wonderful job and a wonderful profession.”
At one point, Murray thanked her father, Ed Cairns, for all of the encouragement he gave her. Seated in the courtroom gallery, Cairns rose to his feet and said, “I’m very proud of my daughter.”
Another tremendous source of support for Murray, her husband, John, thanked every one for attending the ceremony. Glancing at his wife seated beside him, John told the audience, “We’re a team as far as what we do.”
