Port Deposit seeks public input on former quarry site

When the Hopkins family purchased McClenahan & Bros. granite quarry in 1965 the site had already been out of production. Now owned by Port Deposit, the quarry is being proposed as a recreational destination with such features as rock climbing, mountain biking, hiking and zip lining.

PORT DEPOSIT — Anyone interested in the future of Hopkins Quarry as a public recreational destination should attend a Feb. 21 information in Port Deposit’s town hall.


