When the Hopkins family purchased McClenahan & Bros. granite quarry in 1965 the site had already been out of production. Now owned by Port Deposit, the quarry is being proposed as a recreational destination with such features as rock climbing, mountain biking, hiking and zip lining.
PORT DEPOSIT — Anyone interested in the future of Hopkins Quarry as a public recreational destination should attend a Feb. 21 information in Port Deposit’s town hall.
“It’s the first of a few public meetings,” said Vicky Rinkerman, Port Deposit Town Administrator. “We are looking for ideas on different kinds of recreation.”
Last April, the mayor and council were approached by a resident with the concept of turning the former gravel quarry into a rock climbing venue.
“I want to make this a spot for climbing but also trails,” Alex Turkin said of his vision for the property; half of which is inside town limits and the other half is not.
“We have to annex thirty plus acres,” Rinkerman said, adding Port Deposit annexed 30 acres into town about a decade ago.
Hopkins Quarry hasn’t been an operating quarry for more than 60 years, having been purchased from Port Deposit Granite Company by the Hopkins family in 1965. The Hopkins family never worked the 68 acre tract. This was the quarry, however, from which Port Deposit’s iconic green granite was mined.
In 2006, the property was identified as a site for rock climbing but also a natural amphitheater because of the rock formations. In the years since, the property was used to dump mud from flood clean ups but little else has happened there.
Port Deposit has recently secured the services of landscape architects with Lardner-Klein to develop potential uses for the site. The town paid $49,799 for that service. Armed with the architectural information and public input, Rinkerman said the town will develop a Master Plan for the former quarry.
Along with rock climbing and the outdoor theater, zip lining, mountain biking and hiking trails are on the list of possibilities, Rinkerman said.
“We’ll also be paying homage to the historical heritage of the area as well,” Rinkerman said. That includes the native Susquehannock people as well as the Italian stone masons brought in for the quarry a century ago. The goal of the meeting is to define uses, prioritize project ideas and discuss cost and funding sources. Parking and accessibility will be discussed as well.
The community meeting will run from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Port Deposit Town Hall, 64 South Main St. The town has a survey where the public can also give input on the future of the park property. The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/hopkins_quarry.
