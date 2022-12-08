ELKTON — A woman who recently received a five-year prison term for drunkenly causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist near Port Deposit in July 2021 is scheduled to appear for a Dec. 20 trial in an unrelated criminal case in which she is charged with domestic assault, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The defendant, Tammi L. Shook, 39, is charged with second-degree assault and neglect of a minor in the case, which stems from an incident that occurred in late October inside of her Port Deposit home, court records show.
It marks Shook’s third arrest since causing the fatal crash some 17 months ago.
In this most recent criminal case, Shook stands accused of pushing down a 12-year-old girl twice and of yanking her off a bed by her shirt collar, which injured the youngster’s right knee. Shook also allegedly grabbed the girl by the hair and “began violently pulling and pushing her head up and down,” court records allege. In addition, Shook is accused of pushing a cell phone against the girl’s throat, impeding her breathing for a few seconds.
Sr. Dfc. Kyle Pattman of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office responded to Shook’s residence at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 after receiving a complaint regarding a “physical domestic,” police said. After speaking with the suspect and the victim separately, police added, Pattman arrested and charged Shook. Pattman also took an evidence photo of the contusion on the girl’s knee, police noted.
In his statement of probable cause contained in court records, Pattman wrote, “It should be noted that while speaking with Shook, I noticed that she was slurring her speech and was moving lethargically.”
Shook initially was held on no bond in the Cecil County Detention Center and, after her bail review hearing on Oct. 31, she remained jailed there — her bond status unchanged, court records show.
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE SENTENCE
Shook’s Oct. 28 arrest occurred while she was free on personal recognizance, awaiting her sentencing after pleading guilty on Aug. 22 to negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest in the case relating to the deadly crash that she caused in July 2021, court records show.
Court records indicate that Shook was sentenced in that negligent vehicular homicide case on Nov. 10, some 13 days after she was arrested and charged in the unrelated domestic assault case.
Exceeding a sentence recommendation made by prosecutors and also surpassing state sentencing guidelines, Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a maximum five-year sentence on Shook for negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, according to court records.
Baynes also imposed a consecutive two-year sentence on Shook for her resisting-arrest conviction, which he then suspended entirely, court records show.
In addition, the judge ordered Shook to serve five years of supervised probation after completing her five-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. Probation conditions include undergoing alcohol and drug evaluation, treatment and testing.
Thomas Vernon Janney, 31, of Port Deposit, was killed in the crash that led to Shook receiving a five-year prison term.
The fatal crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on July 10, 2021 as Janney was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the westbound lane of Theodore Road, prosecutors reported. At that time, Shook was driving a 2016 GMC Arcadia sport utility vehicle in the eastbound lane of Theodore Road, prosecutors said. As Shook attempted to make a left turn onto James Road, prosecutors added, her SUV cut into the path of Janney’s eastbound motorcycle — causing a collision.
Janney then lost control of his motorcycle, which veered and struck a roadside guardrail, ejecting him, according to prosecutors. Janney was pronounced dead at the crash scene, prosecutors reported.
Shook did not suffer injuries in the crash and did not require any medical attention.
In a written statement released by the Cecil County Office of the State’s Attorney after Shook’s sentencing on Nov. 10, prosecutors reviewed, “Deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and immediately observed Shook to appear under the influence of alcohol. When deputies told her she was being arrested for suspicion of DUI, Shook physically resisted arrest and was ultimately taken into custody by a Sheriff’s Deputy with the assistance of two North East Police (Department) officers.”
Deputies then took Shook to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre e Grace, where doctors drew her blood for a toxicology test, prosecutors said. The test results indicated that Shook had a blood-alcohol content (BAC) of 0.21, which is “nearly three times” higher than the .08 threshold for under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors added.
ARRESTS AFTER FATAL CRASH
The SAO press release, which was posted on the agency’s Facebook page, indicated that Shook had been arrested three times since she caused that fatal crash on July 10, 2021, including the Oct. 28 one in which she was charged with second-degree assault and child neglect and is now scheduled for a Dec. 20 trial.
Approximately three weeks after causing the fatal crash, Shook was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in an unrelated criminal case and she later pleaded guilty, according to the SAO written statement.
Cecil County Circuit Court records indicate that a judge granted Shook probation before judgment on July 11 in that case, after she pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, and then placed her on two years of unsupervised probation. Those records further indicate that Shook committed that second-degree assault on July 30, 2021 — some 20 days after she caused the fatal crash near Port Deposit.
Shook’s second post-fatal-crash arrest happened in Delaware County (Pa.), where she was detained for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the SAO press release. Prosectors reported in the written statement that Shook is awaiting trial in that case.
And her third arrest after causing the fatal crash occurred on Oct. 28, when she was charged with domestic assault.
While reviewing Shook’s Nov. 10 sentencing in the negligent vehicular homicide case, prosecutors reported in the press release that state sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant’s criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of six months to three years of incarceration for Shook.
Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman recommended a three-year sentence — the top of those guidelines — and Shook’s defense lawyer requested a lesser penalty, prosecutors said. Baynes, however, opted to impose the maximum five-year sentence on Shook, prosecutors added.
“In issuing the sentence, (Baynes) opined from the bench that he felt Shook was more concerned with how the sentence would affect her than (how) it has the family of the victim and commented that her legal troubles since the fatal crash showed she has not taken the appropriate steps to address her alcohol addiction. Judge Baynes stated he must send a ‘loud and clear’ message to the community that cases like this one will not be tolerated,” according to the SAO release.
Prosecutors noted in the press release that, during her Nov. 10 sentencing, Shook apologized to Janney’s family “for her actions that led to his death.” During that proceeding, the judge heard victim-impact statements from Thomas Vernon Janney’s survivors, including his fiancee, his sister and the mother of his two oldest children, prosecutors reported.
