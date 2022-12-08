Court
Tolimir

ELKTON — A woman who recently received a five-year prison term for drunkenly causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist near Port Deposit in July 2021 is scheduled to appear for a Dec. 20 trial in an unrelated criminal case in which she is charged with domestic assault, according to Cecil County District Court records.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.