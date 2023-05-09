Randa Thiele accepts a congratulatory hug from Gwen Campbell after the results of the Port Deposit election were announced Tuesday night. Thiele and Kevin Brown bested the field of four council candidates; a list that included Campbell.
Newly-elected mayor Wayne Tome Jr., second from left, poses happily with his father, former mayor Wayne Tome Sr., his mother Shiela Tome and sister Kayla Tome after the election results were announced Tuesday night.
Wayne Tome Jr. hugs his father, former Port Deposit mayor Wayne Tome Sr. after hearing that he won the election for mayor Tuesday night.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
PORT DEPOSIT — Voters chose Wayne Tome Jr. to be their new mayor and returned Kevin Brown to the town council in the election Tuesday that also voted in Randa Thiele to the council.
It was also a record turn out with almost 33 percent of the town's 413 registered voters taking part. According to officials at the polls 122 came in person Tuesday and 14 others cast absentee ballots.
"I'm glad with the turn out," Tome said, moments after his father, former mayor Wayne Tome Sr. congratulated him for the win. Tome fought off a challenge from Robert Kline, garnering 105 votes to Kline's 29.
The lone incumbent in the council race, Brown got 104 votes. Thiele came in second with 102. Gwen Campbell got 30 votes. Daniel Guercio received 25 of the votes cast.
For a town that voted six years ago to cancel uncontested elections -- and did so in 2019 and 2021 -- Brown was excited about the full slate of candidates this time around.
"I'm very very encouraged to see the participation, especially looking at from where we've come," Brown said. "It was great to see four candidates for council and opponents for mayor. It makes people feel there's good things coming."
Campbell congratulated Brown and Thiele and wasn't ready to say if she'd try again in two years. Instead, she said she was pleased with the results from voters this time around.
"It really doesn't matter who won. We all have what's best for the town in our hearts," she said.
