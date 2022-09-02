PORT DEPOSIT — On a summer morning in 1990, Albert Owens Jr., then 17, and his father rescued a man from a smoke-filled Baltimore City house before firefighters and other first responders arrived.
The senior Owens received a commendation for his part of the heroic act shortly after the incident. He was recognized by the Baltimore City Fire Department, from which he retired in 1995 after working for 31 years in various capacities, including medic, inspector and fireboat pilot.
But, at the time, BCFD wasn’t able to officially applaud the life-saving efforts of his teenage son.
“Civilians were not awarded by the fire department back then,” explained Owens Sr., now 81.
On Friday (Aug. 26), however, some 32 years later, the junior Owens, now 49, received a life-saving award and other forms of recognition for his role in that rescue during a brief ceremony inside a packed room at VFW Post 8185 in Port Deposit. His father is a past commander of that post. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1991 — the first eight years of service on active duty and the latter 22 years in the reserves.
“This award is rarely given, and it’s the first time for us,” Port Deposit VFW Post 8185 Commander William Ward told the audience, before presenting the national VFW Life Saving Award pin and certificate to the younger Owens.
Then Ward opined that the recognition for Owens was long overdue, referring to the 1990 life-saving incident and commenting, “It wasn’t even in this century.”
(VFW 8185 officials had nominated Owens for the Life Saving Award by sending the necessary paperwork to the national organization that oversees VFWs and it, in turn, granted the request. The story of the life-saving efforts by the Owenses has been well-known within the VFW Post 8185 membership for three decades.)
A section of the VFW Life Saving Award certificate reads, “Your personal initiative and prompt action resulting in saving the life of another is one of the highest obligations to humanity. Your efforts will serve as an inspiration to others and especially the Veterans of Foreign Wars.”
“It’s easy to present an award for such exceptional duty,” Ward remarked.
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger also recognized Owens during the ceremony. Hornberger emphasized that the act of coming to the aid of someone in distress is a key component of a good community.
“Stepping up when you can, where you can — that was certainly the case so many years ago,” Hornberger said.
Delegate Kevin Hornberger presented Owens with a Maryland General Assembly Official Citation that Hornberger and Sen. Stephen S. Hershey Jr. had signed. In addition, the delegate gave Owens a Maryland flag that had been flown over the state capital in recognition of the life-saving-award recipient.
Toward the end of the ceremony, the elder Owens affixed the VFW Life Saving Award pin to the shirt his son was wearing.
The younger Owens downplayed his life-saving effort after the presentation, saying, “I just followed my dad’s lead.”
Owens recalled that he and his father were driving home after running errands on that summer morning in 1990, when they noticed smoke pouring out of a house in northwest Baltimore. The Owenses stopped to investigate and, seconds later, they jumped into action.
“I could hear someone inside screaming, ‘Help, help’,” the elder Owens recalled. “We were lucky we were there when we were there.”
So he entered the house. He immediately dropped to his belly and started crawling, while his son waited at the threshold.
“I didn’t see any fire, but the place was filled with thick smoke. It was tight. The smoke was down to about a foot above the floor. I told him (the man inside the house) to get down on the floor, and he said he was. So I knew he had some good air,” Owens said.
After crawling a short distance into the house, Owens reached the man, who had been struggling to make his way from a rear bathroom to the exit. Owens was able to grab the man, but he was unable to pull him out of the smoke-filled house to safety on his own.
“You can’t crawl backwards, especially when you are holding someone,” he explained. “So I told my son to reach in and grab my ankles and pull us out — and that’s what he did. If my son hadn’t been there to help us, I don’t believe we would have gotten out.”
The Maryland General Assembly citation identifies the man saved by the father-and-son team as Charles Bobash, whom the elder Owens recalled as being “upper middle age” at the time of the incident. Bobash was not in attendance during Friday night’s award ceremony. The Owens have not seen the man since saving him on that morning some 32 years ago.
“I’m here tonight and I’m glad to receive all this recognition,” the younger Owens said, adding, “And I hope that man is still OK.”
