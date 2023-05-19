A mural depicting several scenes of Susquehannock life painted in Port Deposit’s Rice Tot Lot in 2007 has decayed and will be replaced. Norfolk Southern is requiring the town pay $11,470 for a study of the retaining wall before any painting takes place.
PORT DEPOSIT — Town of Port Deposit officials are hoping Norfolk Southern Railroad will take a tax write off instead of charging Port Deposit more than $11,000 to apply a mural on a concrete retaining wall.
Vicki Rinkerman, town administrator, said the railroad wants to charge the town $11,470 to review its plans to apply art to a wall in the Rice Playground on North Main Street. Port Deposit is working with Community Connecting Us, an asset-based community development non profit that operates out of Nesbitt Hall at 99 North Main St., to commission an artist.
The mural would replace a fading mural painted on the retaining wall in 2007 by the late Brian Tornell. Erica Berge, director of CCU, said there’s not much left of the Tornell piece and the town would like something fresh and colorful there.
Rinkerman said there’s no records in town hall indicating if the railroad was contacted in 2007 to be involved.
“Nobody can tell me what happened last time,” she said.
This time around, the town is hoping Norfolk Southern will waive the review fees and use it as a tax write off.
In 2007, Tornell covered the retaining wall with scenes depicting the life of the area’s first residents; the Susquehannocks. Berge said it is likely that more than one artist would get commissioned with each getting a segment to paint.
Berge said work continues to raise funds for the mural project. The artist chosen to do the painting could be announced next month.
