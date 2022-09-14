PORT DEPOSIT — Investigators arrested and charged a Port Deposit man with possession of child pornography last Wednesday — about two months after he pleaded guilty to the same crime in a different case and was placed on five years of supervised probation, according to Cecil County District and Circuit Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Brian Keith Wilde, 45, of the unit block of Maple Hill Drive.
The incident that led to the Maryland State Police investigation occurred at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 7, when Nikita Ross — the parole-and-probation agent assigned to Wilde after he pleaded guilty in his previous criminal case — found “multiple photographs of child pornography saved” on the suspect’s cell phone during a scheduled visit to Wilde’s residence.
Ross was monitoring Wilde because a judge gave him probation before judgment and placed him on five years of supervised probation on June 27, after Wilde pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography as part of a plea deal during a Cecil County Circuit Court hearing, according to court records. Wilde was charged with that offense on Sept. 15, 2020, court records show.
“Wilde is court-ordered to partake in the Collaborative Offender Management Enforced Treatment (COMET) program, an intensive post-conviction supervision program that allows supervising agents to review electronic devices for child pornography and/or additional evidence of recidivism,” according to information contained in a written statement of probable cause in Wilde’s latest child pornography case.
Court records indicate that Wilde told Ross that he had received the child pornography files from a third party and that he forgot to delete those files from his phone.
The probation agent returned the phone to Wilde, left his residence and promptly notified law enforcement of her discovery during that scheduled home visit, according to court records. In response, MSP investigation started an investigation at approximately 6:30 p.m. that day, some five hours later, after detectives had obtained a search warrant for Wilde’s home and electronic devices, court records show.
One of the MSP investigators took the cell phone in question out of Wilde’s hand, while the suspect was sitting on a couch inside his residence, and started a court-approved search of the contents on that device, court records show.
The detective found five child pornography images on that phone, some of which had been saved in a “screen-shot” folder and some of which had been placed on “trash” folder, according to the charging document. In general, the photos show naked girls believed to be between the ages of five and 10, court records allege. Some of those photos show the naked girls “surrounded by nude and partially nude adults,” police reported.
MSP investigators arrested Wilde at his residence and then transported him to the agency’s North East Barrack, where he waived his right to remain silent and consented to a recorded interview, court records show.
“Wilde admitted to possessing and intentionally retaining the child pornography files . . . Wilde acknowledged having a sexual interest in children. Wilde also advised that he was aware possessing child pornography is illegal,” according to the charging document.
During that interview, when an investigator showed Wilde a screen shot of one of the naked girls in the seized files, Wilde estimated that she was about seven years old, court records show.
Wilde is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, which is a misdemeanor, according to court records. Wilde spent one night in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, before he gained his pre-trial freedom on an unsecured $10,000 bond after his bail review hearing on Thursday, court records show.
Court records indicate that Wilde’s district court trial is scheduled for Oct. 24. Possession of child pornography carries a maximum five-year sentence for a first offense if convicted. It, however, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison per conviction for a defendant convicted of his second offense — which, if found guilty, would apply to Wilde.
Moreover, court records indicate that there is movement toward a violation-of-probation charge in Wilde’s previous child pornography case. Wilde’s prior child pornography case was reopened on Monday — five days after his arrest in his latest criminal case — and a bench warrant listing violation of probation as the charge was served on that day, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.