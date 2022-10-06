PORT DEPOSIT — Tuesday night, the Port Deposit mayor and town council approved a new position that is a combination of what had been two part time jobs.
“The town is combining two part-time positions to create a workable, full-time position,” said Mayor Bob Kuhs. Susan Smith, the town’s previous code enforcement officer, left town employ in June. The council made mention of the need for an occasional extra hand for public works as well.
After approving the new position, Travis Steffen was introduced as the employee for the job. As Public Works and Code Enforcement Administrator, Steffen will provide oversight to the town’s two public works employees and provide hands-on help when needed. He will also be in charge of contract management. Lastly, his job entails enforcement of municipal codes and property maintenance and parking rules.
He comes to the town with experience in management, project leader, technical expertise including operation and maintenance, plus budgeting and contract maintenance. Steffen was a member of the US Army 82nd Airborne from 1999 to 2005.
“We are excited to hire Travis to fill this full time position and look forward to his leadership and contributions (that) he will provide to our tam and our community,” Kuhs said.
