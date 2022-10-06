Port Deposit hires Travis Steffen

Travis Steffen holds the new combined position of Public Works and Code Enforcement Administrator.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

PORT DEPOSIT — Tuesday night, the Port Deposit mayor and town council approved a new position that is a combination of what had been two part time jobs.

