PORT DEPOSIT — For the first time since 2019, the Town of Port Deposit will hold an election this coming May, as several candidates have filed their intentions to run for town office.
Councilman Kevin Brown is the only incumbent in the race for town council. He is joined by Gwendolyn Campbell, Daniel Guercio and Randa Thiele.
Wayne Tome Jr. has opted not to seek re-election to the council and has, instead, put his name on the ballot to run for mayor.
Mayor Bob Kuhs, who was appointed to the seat when Wayne Tome Sr. left the mayor’s seat to accept the job as the Director of Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, is not seeking re-election.
Challenging Tome Jr. is Robert Kline.
Port Deposit made several changes to its governing body and elections after the 2017 that attracted only 12 voters. It reduced the size of the council from six to four and agreed to cancel any uncontested election. Both the 2019 and 2021 elections did not happen, which saved Port Deposit around $2,000 each time. However to reset the council term cycle, three were to be elected with the candidate receiving the lowest votes serving a two-year term. With the possibility of a canceled election the mayor and council had agreed in advance that the decision would be made alphabetically.
Incumbent Tom Knight retained his seat in 2021 and Daniel Berlin was awarded the other four-year term. Tome Jr. got the two-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.