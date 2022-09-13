PORT DEPOSIT — There’s going to be a two-day party in Marina Park this weekend complete with free activities and games, mermaids, pirates and more in the first ever Port Deposit Pirate Takeover.
Saturday the event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with Sunday hours from noon until 5. Parking is free. Look for the signs and directions posted throughout the town.
The fun happens in the park at the south end of Port Deposit hosted by – and for the benefit of – Community Connecting Us. Erica Berge, president of the asset-based community development nonprofit, said the Pirate Takeover is a homage of sorts.
“The first act of piracy in Cecil County was at Garrett Island,” Berge said, referring to the large island in the Susquehanna River. That discovery was made during the planning of the event, which began with a discussion in the parking lot of CCU at 99 North Main St.
“Debbie Rosenkrans had a pirate sticker on her car,” Berge said. When asked about it, she told Berge, “Oh don’t you know I’m a pirate?”
From that conversation, Berge, Rosenkrans and Kat Koenig agreed that a pirate event would be fun.
“And we were excited that it would bring business to the restaurants,” Berge said. Meetings were held, word got out and the excitement grew. “We got sponsors and we got more sponsors.”
Residents and businesses have already been in pirate mode with decorations up and down Main Street. Bob Kuhs, Mayor of Port Deposit, is equally happy about the Pirate Takeover.
“The Town of Port Deposit is proud to partner with Community Connecting Us to bring the first annual Port Deposit Pirate Takeover to our town,” Kuhs said. “We believe in the mission of Community Connecting Us, and we are grateful to our sponsors and community partners for their support of the event.”
Fashioned after Rising Sun’s Civil War Weekend, which will return in October, The Port Deposit Pirate Takeover will have The Skullduggery Crew camping out in Marina Park and offering a living history of pirate life. Joining them will be the Circus Siren Pod.
“Sirens are always associated with pirates,” Berge said. There will be a 1000-gallon tank at Marina Park with mermaids and mermen splashing about and trying to lure you into trouble.
“They will be diving for shells and making jewelry,” Berge said of one of the activities that won’t be free but will definitely be fun. “They all have such beautiful costumes.”
Free activities include carnival games, face painting, magic shows, sand and balloon art and music by Twin Tides. Along with the Skullduggery Crew, Pirates of Fortune’s Folly, and Circus Siren Pod there will be a fire performers from Adamo Ignis Fire and Danger Show, belly dancers, Cecil County Public Library story times and of course, pirate demonstrations complete with cannon fire.
Costume contests will be held both days for the kids; Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 2:45 in Marina Park. Adults can compete Saturday at 7 at Lee’s Landing Dock Bar. Pets compete Sunday at 3 at the park.
There will also be vendors, including artisans and crafters.
Preregistration is not necessary but is requested by organizers, who report that more than 700 have already signed up to attend. Go to https://tinyurl.com/4cyrx6s3.
“The Port Deposit Pirate Takeover has already brought our community closer, through volunteer opportunities, town decorating and event sponsorship,” Berge said. “We are looking forward to seeing the event bring residents and visitors together to enjoy our historic town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.