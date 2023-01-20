Port Deposit Councilman Tom Knight agrees that the town should wait on a decision to spend $22,500 to get permits to stabilize the pedestrian bridge at Rock Run Park.
PORT DEPOSIT — Saying that more time is needed, Councilman Kevin Brown suggested that the mayor and council table plans to fund work to stabilize pedestrian at Spot on Rock Park.
Port Deposit has already paid the engineering firm RK&K $19,700 to study the area and propose fixes. Now the next step in the process will likely cost another $22,500.
That money, as it turns out, is for a necessary permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment.
“We have to have the permit because of the scope of the work,” Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator, said, adding the work would be done over a body of water.
“I’d like more time to discuss it and see how we all feel about it,” Brown said. “But I don’t see where we have another option.”
Councilman Tom Knight agreed that the additional time is needed.
“Even if it’s just to process it,” Knight said, adding, “We have a gun to our head.”
Rinkerman advised the board not to wait too long.
“The pedestrian bridge will continue to erode and eventually collapse if we do nothing,” she said.
Also known as Earline Brown Memorial Park, Spot on Rock is located at 23 Race St.
