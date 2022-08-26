After being hired in Feb. 2018, Susan Smith was officially sworn in in July 2020 by then-mayor Wayne Tome as Port Deposit’s chief of police. Smith left in June and the town is not replacing her law enforcement post.
After being hired in Feb. 2018, Susan Smith was officially sworn in in July 2020 by then-mayor Wayne Tome as Port Deposit’s chief of police. Smith left in June and the town is not replacing her law enforcement post.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
Instead of replacing its chief of police, Port Deposit’s mayor and council have decided that a code enforcement and public works employee was a more pressing need.
PORT DEPOSIT — Rather than hiring a new chief of police, Town of Port Deposit officials have opted to instead hire a person to handle code enforcement and administer public works.
That’s according to Port Deposit Town Administrator Vicki Rinkerman who explained the need for a Public Works and Code Enforcement Administrator.
“The mayor and council felt code enforcement was needed with the condition of our housing,” Rinkerman said Wednesday.
Susan Smith, who had been Port Deposit’s lone police officer since July 2020, left town employ in June. A retired Maryland State trooper, Smith began work in Port Deposit in Feb. 2018 as a code enforcement officer.
“Susan was doing a lot of our code enforcement,” Rinkerman said. “The town needs code enforcement and public works support.”
She also served as the town hall liaison with other law enforcement agencies.
Rinkerman said Port Deposit continues to have contractual law enforcement services with Cecil County Sheriff’s Office with additional support from Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police. The town last had its own police department in 2012.
Port Deposit has two public works employees. This new position would track their projects and monitor what is needed, but also be back up to those two employees should the need arise.
“That was something Ted (Sookiasian) was doing,” Rinkerman said of the town’s director of finance. Sookiasian is now working remotely and only part time, Rinkerman said. “So we wanted to add a public works administrator.”
In its help wanted ad in the Cecil Whig, the job is described as a full time position for someone with knowledge of public works procedures, project management and employee supervision as well as knowledge of code regulations and enforcement. More details and an application can be found at portdeposit.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.