ELKTON — A man charged with murder after he allegedly shot his housemate dead inside their Elkton-area residence in late May is now identified as the victim by investigators in connection with his girlfriend purportedly stabbing him in the hand — inside that same house — last week, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The stabbing occurred at 64 Farah Dr., off Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, on Wednesday (June 14) — one day after the murder suspect, James Michael Zack, 54, posted a $75,000 bond to gain his pre-trial release, court records show.
Accused of fatally shooting his housemate, Michael Bramowski, 41, after an argument inside of their Farah Drive residence on May 21, Zack had been held in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond for slightly more than three weeks when Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown lowered his bond to $75,000 during a June 12 bail review hearing, according to court records, which further indicate that Zack gained his pre-trial freedom the next day.
On June 7, about one week earlier, a Cecil County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Zack with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and three other offenses relating to that May 21 fatal shooting, court records show. (It did so some 17 days after investigators had filed similar charges against Zack at the district court level, court records show.)
Zack lives at 64 Farah Dr., where the May 21 fatal shooting in which he is charged with murder and the June 14 stabbing in which he is listed as the victim both occurred, according to court records. Both incidents occurred amid arguments involving Zack, court records show.
Investigators identified the suspect in this latest Farah Drive incident, the stabbing, as 35-year-old Laura Elise McIlvried, who also lives at 64 Farah Dr.
In the most recent incident, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to that Farah Drive residence shortly after noon on Wednesday (June 14) in response to a “physical domestic” incident that Zack reported when he contacted authorities by phone, police reported.
When investigators arrived at the Farah Drive residence, they found paramedics treating Zack for a cut to his right hand, police said. Zack alleged that McIlvried, whom he identified as his girlfriend, stabbed him with a knife during an argument that developed during “a discussion in which he voiced concerns to (McIlvried) about her mental health,” police added.
Zack told investigators that McIlvried retrieved a pocket knife, which she then held in front of her chest with her right hand “while pointing the blade” at him, court records allege. Zack told investigators that, in response, he rose from the living room couch and grabbed a nearby cutting board that he intended to use to defend himself, according to the charging document.
While retreating from McIlvried, according to the account that Zack gave investigators, she lunged at him with the knife and cut his right hand with the blade, court records allege. Investigators took McIlvried into custody at the scene, police reported.
Information regarding Zack’s medical condition was unavailable on Tuesday.
McIlvried is charged with first-degree assault, a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, and misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, which carry maximum sentences of 10 years and five years respectively, court records show.
She remained in the county jail on no bond Tuesday, four days after Cecil County District Court Judge Clara E. Campbell presided over her bail review hearing, according to court records.
As for the murder that occurred at that Farah Drive residence on May 21, some 17 days earlier, Zack stands accused of shooting Bramowski several times in the wake of an argument, police reported. Zack called 911 at 12:23 p.m. on May 21 and reported that “he shot someone after an argument” and that he needed paramedics to respond to their Farah Drive residence.
CCSO deputies and paramedics rushed to the residence and found Bramowski, who was suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” in the front yard, police said. At 12:57 p.m., about 35 minutes later, paramedics pronounced Bramowski dead at the scene, police added.
CCSO Det. Carson White determined that Zack allegedly shot Bramowski several times inside their house during a dispute over an unspecified matter, according to the charging document. During a court-approved search of the Farah Drive residence in which Zack and Bramowski cohabitated, investigators confiscated a Glock handgun, spent shell casings and “suspected blood evidence from Bramowski,” court records allege.
