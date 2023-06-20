Crime

ELKTON — A man charged with murder after he allegedly shot his housemate dead inside their Elkton-area residence in late May is now identified as the victim by investigators in connection with his girlfriend purportedly stabbing him in the hand — inside that same house — last week, according to Cecil County District Court records.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.