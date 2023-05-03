Several police vehicles line a section of southbound Elkton Road (Route 279), northeast of Elkton, on Wednesday night after someone reportedly fired gunshots at a woman outside a residence in that area. No one was struck during the incident, which occurred a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line, police reported. As of Thursday, with the investigation continuing, police had made no arrests. The two police vehicles in the foreground are blocking southbound Elkton Road at the McIntire Drive intersection.
ELKTON — An investigation continued Thursday after someone reportedly fired gunshots at a woman outside a residence on Elkton Road (Route 279) near Elkton - missing the intended target, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
The shooting incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday in a parking lot outside a residence in the 1100 block of Elkton Road, a few miles northeast of Elkton and a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line, reported CCSO Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
"We do not believe that anyone was struck or injured," Holmes reiterated on Thursday afternoon, as the investigation continued to identify the person who fired the unspecified number of gunshots at the woman.
When asked if the shooting incident occurred amid a dispute, Holmes replied, "We are still trying to determine the circumstances that led up to the shots being fired."
As of Thursday, investigators had made no arrests, nor had they developed a suspect or suspects, Holmes reported.
Numerous law enforcement officers and their parked patrol vehicles - with emergency lights flashing - could be seen on southbound Elkton Road late Wednesday night. Two Delaware State Police vehicles were parked across both lanes at the McIntire Drive intersection, blocking all southbound Elkton Road traffic, forcing motorists to detour.
"We are working with the Delaware police on this because it occurred so close to the state line," Holmes told the Cecil Whig on Wednesday night.
