NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed on Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a driver on Interstate 95 near North East while operating a tractor-trailer — during what investigators are calling a “road rage incident,” according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Sonko Lamin Saihou, 42, of Riverdale, Ga.
A Maryland State Police trooper started his investigation at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday after the victim reported that a truck driver was “brandishing and pointing a firearm” at him from his driver’s seat near the North East/Rising Sun cloverleaf as they were traveling south on I-95 in their respective trucks, police reported.
After spotting a white Freightliner tractor-trailer fitting the description given by the victim, the trooper pulled the suspect truck over close to the scale house entrance near Perryville and ordered the driver — later identified as Saihou — to get out of the vehicle, police said. The victim pulled his truck over to the shoulder, too, behind the trooper’s patrol vehicle, police added.
“(Saihou) stated there was no handgun in his vehicle,” according to the trooper’s written statement of probable cause in court records.
After entering the truck cab to look for the suspect’s driver’s license, the trooper found and confiscated what he deemed to be evidence, police reported.
“While attempting to locate his driver’s license, I observed (inside) a black opened duffel bag on the floor a loaded silver and black magazine. I then opened a cabinet in the sleeper section of his cab, where I observed a silver and black Smith & Wesson handgun with a loaded magazine inserted,” the trooper outlines in the charging document.
The victim told the investigator that, after he had merged in front of Saihou’s tractor-trailer on southbound I-95, Saihou threw a water bottle at this truck and “pointed a black handgun at him three times,” court records allege.
The trooper arrested Saihou at the traffic-stop scene, court records show.
Saihou is facing nine charges, including first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and second-degree assault, which carry maximum sentences of 25 years, 20 years and 10 years respectively if convicted, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.