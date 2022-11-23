Police line

NORTH EAST — Three men are facing numerous criminal charges after they allegedly robbed a convenience store at an Interstate 95 travel plaza near North East — punching a clerk in the face during the incident — and then assaulted an intervening off-duty police officer who, at one point, drew his handgun on one of the suspects, according to Cecil County District Court records.


