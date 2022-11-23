NORTH EAST — Three men are facing numerous criminal charges after they allegedly robbed a convenience store at an Interstate 95 travel plaza near North East — punching a clerk in the face during the incident — and then assaulted an intervening off-duty police officer who, at one point, drew his handgun on one of the suspects, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The suspects also stand accused of maliciously damaging more than $1,500 in property, including a credit card reader that one of them allegedly hurled at the off-duty law enforcement officer, court records show.
Investigators identified the suspects as Walter William Palczewski, 22, and Michael Joseph Nardello, 26; both of Keansburg, N.J., and Jesse R. Sands, 27, of Morganville, N.J.
Court records indicate that surveillance cameras inside the store videotaped the incident and that, after viewing the footage and interviewing eyewitnesses, Maryland State Police investigators were able to determine how the robbery and the assaults occurred and what the suspects looked like.
MSP troopers responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at the Chesapeake House travel plaza on I-95, about three miles south of the North East/Rising Sun interchange, at approximately 3 a.m. on Nov. 14 after receiving a dispatch regarding a “robbery in progress,” police reported.
Sands started arguing with a store clerk at about 3:05 a.m. and declared that he wasn’t going to pay for the Mountain Dew, a candy bar and a bag of nacho chips that he had selected, after he and Palczewski had entered the store some three minutes earlier, police said.
At that point, police added, Sands grabbed the items and started to leave the store without pay for them, prompting the employee to order him to stop.
“Sands then punched (the clerk) in the left side of the face, using his right hand in a closed fist, and the fled the store,” court records allege.
About five minutes later, however, Sands and Palczewski reentered the store — accompanied by Nardello — and started yelling at the clerk and his coworker, according to the charging document. Then Sands climbed onto the cash register and attempted to pull out the cash drawers, court records allege.
Middletown Township (N.J.) Police Department Officer Tony Perito, who was inside the store at that time, identified himself as a law enforcement member to Sands, Palczewski and Nardello and ordered them to leave the premises, court records show.
“Sands made an aggressive posture toward Perito while refusing to show his hands. Fearing for his safety, Perito drew his off-duty firearm and attempted to deescalate the situation. After a few moments of deescalation, Perito holstered his firearm. At this time, Sands, Palczewski and Nardello began punching Perito in the face and head,” court records allege.
Then Nardello allegedly threw a store coffee pot and napkin dispenser at the off-duty officer, damaging both pieces of property, which were valued at $400 and $45 respectively, police said. Palczewski, meanwhile, hurled a credit card reader valued at $1,300 at Perito — before all three suspects fled from the store and sped away on southbound I-95 in a silver 2016 Nissan Altima with New Jersey license plates, police added.
After a be-on-the-lookout bulletin was broadcast over the police radio system, MSP troopers stopped the suspect vehicle in Harford County, approximately 25 miles south of the travel plaza where the incident had occurred, and arrested Sands, Palczewski and Nardello, court records show.
Each of the three suspects is facing more than 20 criminal charges, including robbery and second-degree assault, according to court records.
All three remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, six days after their bail review hearings, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.