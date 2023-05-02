ELKTON — A man is facing numerous criminal charges after he allegedly tried to remove a police officer’s gun from his holster while resisting arrest at an Elkton motel over the weekend, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified Robert L. Grubb, 24, of no fixed address, as the suspect.
Elkton Police Department officers went to the Sunrise Inn at 262 Belle Hill Rd. at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after management complained that a man was lingering on the premises, although he was not renting a guest room, and that he refused to leave, police said.
Officers found Grubb seated outside of Room 304, where he claimed that he was renting a room, and they informed him that he needed to leave the property because he was trespassing, police added.
“Grubb said, ‘And what if I don’t?’ Officers on scene responded by saying, ‘You will be arrested.’ Grubb responded, ‘What if I fight to the death?’ and then stood up with a guitar in his hands,” according to the charging document.
Concerned that the guitar in Grubb’s hand could pose a risk of injury, one of the officers took the musical instrument away from him, police reported.
At that point, officers told Grubb that he was under arrest and instructed him to put his hands behind his back so they could handcuff him, according to police. But Grubb ignored the instruction and tried to flee, prompting officers to hold him, police said. Grubb, however, continued to struggle and started contorting his body, making it difficult for the officers to control him, police added.
When Grubb started to break from the officers, one of them took the suspect to the ground with a double-leg takedown, hoping that he and his fellow officers could better control Grubb while he was prone, police reported.
“Once on the ground, I felt my firearm holster being manipulated and moved. It was at that time that I heard (a fellow officer) say, ‘He’s reaching for your gun!’ the arresting officer alleges in his written statement of probable cause in court records.
The officer was able to grab Grubb’s left arm and push it to the ground, police said. At that point, police added, the officer put his right leg on top of Grubb’s left arm and pinned it to the ground.
Officers handcuffed Grubb, after he had been immobilized, and then took him to EPD’s headquarters on Railroad Avenue for processing, police reported.
During the follow-up investigation, motel management told officers that Grubb had smashed a rain gutter with his guitar, causing an estimated $500 in damage, according to the charging document. In addition, Grubb caused an estimated $1,000 in damage when he “forcefully shoved his body into a support beam” outside Room 304 during the struggle, compromising the beam’s “structural integrity,” court records allege.
Grubb is facing 15 criminal charges, including disarming a law enforcement officer and three counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
