ELKTON — A man remained jailed Tuesday after he attempted a rooftop escape when investigators arrived at his townhouse in Elkton to conduct a predawn raid — which yielded a loaded “ghost gun,” approximately one ounce of suspect marijuana and other evidence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Christopher Alfaro.
Members of the Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Unit (FEU)and the agency’s STATE Team, along with officers assigned to Elkton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, arrived at Alfaro’s residence in the 100 block of Danford Drive at about 4:45 a.m. on Thursday to conduct a court-approved search, police said.
They did so after an FEU “firearm investigation,” which started in early December, resulted in those MSP detectives identifying Alfaro as one of the residents at that Danford Drive address and developing enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the place, police added.
When investigators knocked on the door and announced themselves as law enforcement officers, Alfaro allegedly made a run for it, police reported.
“Alfaro exited a second-story rear window onto the roof and attempted to flee from investigators. Once Alfaro made it to the end of a roof on another town home, investigators gave him commands to get down from the roof, to which he complied,” according to the charging document.
Investigators detained Alfaro at the scene, police said. Once inside the residence, investigators also detained another man — whom they did not charge — before conducting their search, police added.
During the search, investigators found a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 “ghost gun” and matching ammunition inside Alfaro’s bedroom and confiscated the weapon and the bullets, court records allege. A ghost gun is a privately-made firearm that lacks a serial number.
In addition, investigators seized four plastic baggies holding approximately 28 grams of suspect marijuana inside Alfaro’s bedroom, according to the charging document. There are about 28 grams in one ounce.
While searching the living room, investigators seized a digital scale with suspected drug residue on it and a 9mm magazine and additional ammunition, court records allege.
During the follow-up investigation, detectives learned that Alfaro is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he was convicted in Delaware of a crime that disqualifies him from doing so, according to the charging document.
Alfaro is facing seven criminal charges, four of which are felonies, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, four days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.