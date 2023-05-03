ELKTON — A Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputy suffered minor injuries on Tuesday when a suspect allegedly resisted arrested near Elkton, according to court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Christopher Andrew Mercer, 32, of New Brunswick, N.J.
Officers arrested Mercer after subduing him during the incident, which occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday amid a traffic stop in the 300 block of Belle Hill Road, which is off Route 279 (Elkton Road).
The incident started when the CCSO deputy stopped a red Nissan Rogue with temporary Delaware license plates on that road for "multiple traffic violations," police said. At that point, Mercer and another occupant got out of the Nissan and approached the deputy's vehicle "in an aggressive manner," police added.
"(Mercer) immediately began yelling profanities towards the deputy and refused a lawful order to have a seat back inside the vehicle, causing a public disturbance," according to Cecil County District Court records, which show that Mercer's behavior prompted several people who were in the area to come to the scene to watch.
The deputy warned Mercer that he would be arrested if he did not obey the order, but the suspect continued to scream obscenities at the law enforcement officer, police reported.
When the deputy attempted to grab Mercer's hand to handcuff him, the suspect pulled away and said, "Don't you put your (expletive) hands on me," court records allege.
After the suspect ignored several orders from the deputy to stop resisting, Mercer used his arms to lock the deputy's hand between them, police said. That prompted the deputy to use a takedown maneuver, but Mercer continued to resist arrest while on the ground, police added.
The deputy drew his agency-issued taser and warned Mercer that he would use the stun gun on him if he did not stop resisting arrest, according to court records.
An Elkton Police Department officer arrived at that point to assist the deputy, police reported.
"At this time, (Mercer) was able to get back on his feet and start flailing his arms and head, which caused a small laceration to the deputy's upper lip and right elbow," court records allege.
After the deputy handcuffed Mercer and placed him in the patrol vehicle, the suspect "continued to be combative and yell profanities," according to court records.
Mercer is facing six criminal charges, including second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted, court records show.
He spent one night in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond before posting a $3,500 bond on Wednesday, after his bail review hearing, according to court records, which further indicate that he paid $350 - 10 percent of the bond amount - to gain his pre-trial freedom.
