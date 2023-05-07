PORT DEPOSIT – An Elkton man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot two Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Maryland State Police trooper outside a residence near Port Deposit early Sunday morning amid an ambush that he orchestrated – with the admitted intent to kill police officers, according to court records.
A Cecil County District Court charging document identifies the two wounded CCSO deputies as Deputy Brandon McMillen and Deputy Sean Rickey, who were rushed from the shooting scene in the unit block of Twin Lakes Drive to Christiana Hospital in Delaware.
Both of the wounded deputies were released from the hospital later on Sunday, one at approximately 10:30 a.m. - about 10 hours after the shooting incident - and the other in the early afternoon, according Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams, who had spent time at the hospital with the wounded deputies and their family members.
The wounded MSP trooper – identified only as Tfc. Billstone in court records – was rushed from the scene to University of Maryland’s Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, where he was treated and released shortly after the shooting, police reported.
Investigators identified the suspect as 23-year-old Daniel Padraig Colin Donnelly, whom law enforcement officers captured shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday – about four hours after the shooting incident – amid a manhunt, police said.
They arrested Donnelly at a convenience store in the 1300 block of Jacob Tome Highway in Port Deposit, approximately three-quarters of a mile from the scene of the shooting, after they went to that business in response to complaints about a man drawing suspicion because he was “soliciting customers for a ride," police added.
During a police interview after waiving his right to remain silent, Donnelly told investigators about his alleged plan to set up an ambush hinging on him reporting a burglary in progress - so he could kill law enforcement officers with shotgun blasts when they responded to that call, according to the charging document, which provides more details about the incident than were released by police on Sunday.
Those court documents also allege that Donnelly originally planned to kill a particular person, before shifting his focus on random law enforcement officers.
Donnelly told investigators that at some unspecified point during the weekend he decided to walk from Delaware to the Twin Lakes Drive residence of a person he knows and that he did so “with the intent to kill” him, court records allege.
A reason for Donnelly’s alleged desire to kill the person who lives in that Twin Lakes Drive residence doesn’t appear in the charging document.
“Along the way, Donnelly stopped at New Life Faith Center located at 1820 Jacob Tome Memorial Highway in Port Deposit, where he . . . broke in and stole U.S. currency that he believed to be around $30. That burglary was later confirmed by representatives of New Life,” court records show.
(That burglary forced the New Life Faith Center to cancel Sunday services, according to a notice that the church posted on social media. In that post, the church reported that the burglar stole money from its building fund and also damaged property “across multiple parts of the upstairs and downstairs of the church.” The social media post included photos of the damaged property.)
Donnelly told investigators that he then went to the residence in the unit block of Twin Lakes Drive – where he planned to kill the occupant, a person he knows - and he used a rock to break the front door to gain entrance, police said.
At some point, Donnelly realized that the person he wanted to kill was not at home, police added.
Aware that the person he knows owns firearms, Donnelly stole a Stoeger Condor .12 gauge shotgun valued at $600 from that Twin Lakes Drive residence and then walked to a neighboring house in the 1800 block of Hopewell Road, court records show.
Posing as a resident of that Twin Lakes Drive residence, Donnelly told the neighbor to call 911 because someone had burglarized his home, police reported.
“Donnelly stated (that) because he could not kill (the person he knows), he would wait for police to arrive and he would shoot them with the intent to kill them. Donnelly then waited in the wood line in front of the Twin Lakes Drive home for police arrive,” according to the charging document.
Court records indicate that CCSO deputies and MSP troopers spoke to the neighbor on Hopewell Road at approximately 12:10 a.m. Sunday and, based on the information given, Tfc. Billstone and CCSO Deputies McMillen and Rickey drove to nearby Twin Lakes Drive residence to investigate, court records show.
Those law enforcement officers noticed that someone had entered the home after shattering the glass to the front door, police said. While checking the rear of the residence, the deputies and the trooper saw an open long gun case on the ground with shotgun shells lying around it, before returning to the front of the house, police added.
The two deputies and the trooper were standing in front of the Twin Lakes Drive residence moments later, after they had determined that no one was inside that house and that the surrounding area appeared to be clear.
“At that time, they heard a rustling noise coming from the wood line across from the Twin Lakes Road and they began to approach the sound,” according to the charging document.
As they drew closer to the sound, they saw a man – later identified as Donnelly – about 50 feet away from them, police reported.
“Without provocation, he fired two shots toward them. Officers sought cover, but not before being struck by the shots,” court records allege.
During his police interview, Donnelly told investigators that he “waited for police to get closer,” before firing “one shot to get the attention” of the law enforcement officers, according to the charging document.
“Donnelly then fired an additional shot directly at the officers . . .” court records allege.
Deputy McMillen was struck with “numerous bird-shot pellets from head to toe,” and Deputy Rickey was “struck with numerous bird-shot pellets to his arm, face and abdomen,” court records show.
“Once at the hospital, medical personnel located 52 pieces of shot/shrapnel in Deputy McMillen’s body upon X-ray. They also located 5 pieces of shot/shrapnel in Deputy Rickey’s body,” according to court records.
Tfc. Billstone was struck in the right knee with a bird-shot pellet, court records show.
(Both wounded deputies and the wounded trooper have been placed on administrative leave, police reported.)
Donnelly fled from the scene after the triple shooting, police reported.
Additional law enforcement officers responded to the scene and "set up a perimeter," meaning they surrounded the general area in an effort to contain the fleeing suspect, police reported.
The Cecil County Department of Emergency Services sent out a reverse 9-1-1 call to alert nearby residents of the police activity, according to police.
MSP troopers assigned to the agency's North East Barrack and JFK Barrack and to several units, including the Special Tactical Assault Team Element (STATE) Team, Homicide Unit, K-9, Aviation and the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to assist in the manhunt for the suspect, police said.
CCSO deputies and that agency's Special Response Team (SRT) also responded along with officers with the Rising Sun Police Department, the Perryville Police Department, the North East Police Department, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Natural Resources Police, police added.
In addition, MSP crime scene technicians assigned to that agency's Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence, police reported.
MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack and the STATE Team went to the convenience store in the 1300 block of Jacob Tome Memorial Highway at about 4 a.m. Sunday, in response to complaints about a man drawing suspicion, and made contact with that suspect, later identified as Donnelly, police reported.
"The on-scene investigation indicated his involvement in the shooting," and MSP spokesperson said, adding that troopers arrested Donnelly and then transported him to the North East Barrack for processing.
Investigators recovered a shotgun from the scene of the shooting, according to the MSP spokesperson.
Donnelly is facing 19 criminal charges, including three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records.
First-degree burglary, theft of more than $100 and less than $1,500 and assault on a law enforcement officer are some of the other criminal charges filed against Donnelly, court records show.
Donnelly remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond early Monday morning, awaiting a bail review hearing scheduled for later that day, according to court records.
The investigation is continuing.
