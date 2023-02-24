ELKTON — Investigators are trying to identify a motorist who struck a Cecil County woman on Thursday night as she walked across Route 279 near Elkton - causing her death - and then drove away from the crash scene, according to Maryland State Police.
Investigators believe that the unknown motorist struck the victim - Lisa Foster, 58, of Elkton - at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, police reported.
After the motorist left the scene, however, the gravely-injured woman remained prone near that highway until someone discovered her shortly before 8:40 p.m., about 90 minutes later, and contacted authorities, police said. An ambulance crew drove Foster to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where she was pronounced dead, police added.
MSP investigators believe that the vehicle that stuck Foster is a "dark-colored, possibly dark blue sedan with gray rims" and that it now has "front-end damage," according to police officials, who further reported that the suspect vehicle continued traveling northbound on Route 279 (Elkton Road) toward Newark, Del. after hitting her.
Anyone with information about this fatal hit-and run crash or information that might help investigators locate the suspect vehicle and, or, help them identify the suspect is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-996-7838.
The fatal hit-and-run collision occurred in the northbound lane of Route 279 near the Iron Hill intersection as Foster was walking across that highway - marking the second time in six days that a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in that general area.
More specifically, at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Friday, (Feb. 17), a motorist struck and killed Don Price, 45, of Elkton, as he was walking southbound on Iron Hill Road in the area of Stone Gate Road while pushing his bicycle, police said. For unknown reasons, Price stumbled into the path of an oncoming 2015 Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 35 year-old Newark, Del. man - who remained at the crash scene after striking him, police added. Price was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fatal hit-and-run crash on Thursday night forced emergency workers to close a section of Route 279 for more than three hours, police said. The investigation by the MSP Crash Team is continuing, police added.
