ELKTON – Investigators are searching for two men who allegedly removed their court-ordered electronic monitoring devices that allowed police and court officials to keep tabs on them after they had been released from jail before their trials, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
In an update given late Thursday morning by Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, Maryland State Police troopers arrested a third man who also had been on the lam after allegedly removing his electronic monitoring device, Anthony Joseph Todd, 34, of Rising Sun, during a traffic stop near North East on Wednesday.
As was Todd, the two remaining suspects - Jerry Robert Catchings, 25, of Elkton and Jason Paul Congo, 51, of North East - are deemed to be escapees because they allegedly violated the conditions of their pre-trial releases, Holmes said. All three men allegedly committed their escapes by removing their electronic monitoring devices, and their cases are not related to each other, he added.
“The pre-trial release program allows subjects awaiting trial for a criminal offense to be released from custody. The pre-trial release conditions are set by a judge. The subjects agree to abide by the terms and conditions of the program, which includes wearing an electronic monitoring device,” Holmes outlined.
Catchings and Congo are wanted on arrest warrants charging them with second-degree escape, violation of a court order and malicious destruction of property - as Todd had been, Holmes said. The malicious destruction charge relates to the suspects allegedly destroying the electronic monitoring devices in order to remove them, Holmes explained.
Catchings had entered the pre-trial release program after he was arrested and charged with fugitive from Pennsylvania and fugitive from Virginia, in addition to second-degree assault that relates to him allegedly assaulting a corrections officer in Washington County in Maryland, Holmes reported.
Congo had entered the pre-trial release program after he was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property and trespassing, Holmes said.
As for Todd, who remained in custody on Thursday, he had entered the pre-trial release program after he was arrested and charged with obstructing and hindering and fleeing and eluding a police office, Holmes added.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either of the two remaining pre-trial release escapees to call the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office at 410-996-5500.
