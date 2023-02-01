Windows on the Tome Memorial United Methodist Church were boarded up after vandals used them to gain entry to the church last fall. On Jan. 19 vandals struck again, stealing four choir robes and damaging three stained glass windows. Maryland State Police estimate the loss at more than $38,000 in damage.
PORT DEPOSIT — Maryland State Police at the North East barrack continue to investigate a break in at the former Tome United Methodist Church that caused more than $38,000 in damage.
MSP Detective Sgt. Robert Quirk said investigators were called to the church at 100 North Main Street at 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 19. Neighbors told police they heard the church bell ring around 1 a.m. and saw what looked like four teenaged boys running from the church, each carrying a robe.
“Two blue robes and two black were stolen from a closet,” Quirk said Wednesday. The church is now owned by Community Connecting Us, an asset-based community development non-profit. The Peninsula Conference of the United Methodist Church and the remnant of the Tome Church congregation agreed to give the church, Nesbitt Hall and the church parsonage to CCU.
The church was also vandalized at the end of October or early November, smashing in windows to gain entry and discharging fire extinguishers inside.
This time, Quirk said the vandals did damage to three ornate stained glass windows in the church, a loss of $12,500 for each window.
“It is not known if this is connected to the first incident,” Quirk said.
Anyone with information on this crime or the earlier one should contact Maryland State Police at 410-996-7800.
