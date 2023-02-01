Historic Tome United Methodist Church damaged again

Windows on the Tome Memorial United Methodist Church were boarded up after vandals used them to gain entry to the church last fall. On Jan. 19 vandals struck again, stealing four choir robes and damaging three stained glass windows. Maryland State Police estimate the loss at more than $38,000 in damage.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD

PORT DEPOSIT — Maryland State Police at the North East barrack continue to investigate a break in at the former Tome United Methodist Church that caused more than $38,000 in damage.


