PORT DEPOSIT — An investigation is continuing after a man allegedly broke into a home near Port Deposit on Tuesday and assaulted “numerous people inside the residence,” before one of the occupants stabbed the intruder — sending him to the hospital, according to the Maryland State Police.
As of Tuesday night, information regarding what relationship, if any, the alleged invader had with the residents was unavailable.
MSP troopers assigned to the agency’s North East Barrack responded to the unit block of Old School House Road at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, after receiving a dispatch about a “physical disturbance with a man armed with a knife,” police said. After arriving at the residence, police added, troopers found a man — Lance Larson, 38 — suffering from an apparent stab wound.
An ambulance crew drove Larson to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he received treatment for an unspecified injury, police reported. Information concerning Larson’s medical condition was unavailable, as of Tuesday night.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Larson, who has no fixed address, showed up at the Old School House Road residence and allegedly forced his way into the dwelling through a sliding-glass door, according to police.
Larson allegedly assaulted numerous people inside the residence, police said. One of the occupants reportedly stabbed Larson “during the course of the altercation,” police added.
Investigators plan to consult with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office and, as of Tuesday night, charges were pending, police reported.
Crime scene technicians assigned to MSP’s Forensic Sciences Division processed the scene for evidence, according to police. In addition to the crime scene technicians and troopers assigned to the North East Barrack, investigators with the agency’s Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Section; K-9 units with the Elkton Police Department; Maryland Natural Resources Police officers; Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cecil County Department of Emergency Services medical first responders also worked at the scene, police reported.
