ELKTON — A man is facing several criminal charges after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a motorist whose truck broke down in front of the suspect’s residence near Elkton, leading to investigators confiscating a firearm and suspect hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana during a search of the house, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Steven L. Rolfe, 54, of the unit block of Muddy Lane.
Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers responded to the unit block of Muddy Lane at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Monday when a man called authorities and reported that a male resident had walked out of his home and pointed a gun at him, after his truck broke down in the driveway of that residence, court records show.
An MSP trooper and Elkton Police Department officers assigned to that agency’s Street Crimes Unit arrived first at the scene, and they were able to move the alleged victim from inside the disabled vehicle to safety, police said. Then law enforcement officers called out to any residents inside the suspect house, prompting two occupants to walk out of the dwelling, police added. Officers detained the two men, police noted.
At that point, not knowing how many other people, if any, remained inside the house, law enforcement officers methodically entered the dwelling “to make sure there were no other threats inside the residence due to the nature of the call involving a firearm,” according to the charging document.
“One of the rooms had a closet with no doors. Located on the shelf in plain view was a large amount of suspected marijuana and ‘shrooms’,” the arresting MSP trooper outlines in the statement of probable cause, using a slang term to reference the suspect psilocybin mushrooms that cause hallucinations when ingested.
Law enforcement officers found no one else inside the home, police said. Rolfe is one of the two men who had walked out of the residence shortly after the trooper and EPD officers had arrived at the scene, and the alleged victim identified him as the man who had pointed a gun at him, police added.
Investigators arrested Rolfe at the scene, according to the charging document. Later that night, during a court-approved search of the Muddy Lane residence, investigators found and seized a .32 caliber revolver that was loaded with six rounds of ammunition, court records allege.
Rolfe is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because his criminal record shows that he had been convicted of a misdemeanor offense that carries a maximum sentence of more than two years, which is one of the standards in Maryland for disqualification, according to the charging document.
Court records show that Rolfe is charged with first-degree assault, which is a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, and six other offenses, including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance.
Rolfe remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond late Tuesday morning, before his bail review hearing scheduled for later that day, according to court records.
