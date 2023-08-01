A Maryland State Police trooper examines the scene Thursday while he and approximately 30 law enforcement officers raid a used tire shop near Elkton. During the court-approved search, investigators confiscated a small amount of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, police reported. As of Tuesday, with the investigation ongoing, no arrests had been made.
A law enforcement officer in street clothes (back to camera) stands amid used tires Thursday while he and approximately 30 other investigators raid a used tire shop near Elkton. Officers can be seen searching inside the bay doors. During the court-approved search, investigators confiscated a small amount of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, police reported. As of Tuesday, with the investigation ongoing, no arrests had been made.
A Maryland State Police trooper talks on his cell phone Thursday while he and approximately 30 other investigators raid a used tire shop near Elkton. During the court-approved search, investigators confiscated a small amount of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, police reported. As of Tuesday, with the investigation ongoing, no arrests had been made.
Law enforcement officers move tires on Thursday while raiding a used tire shop near Elkton. During the court-approved search, investigators confiscated a small amount of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, police reported. As of Tuesday, with the investigation ongoing, no arrests had been made.
A Maryland State Police trooper examines the scene Thursday while he and approximately 30 law enforcement officers raid a used tire shop near Elkton. During the court-approved search, investigators confiscated a small amount of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, police reported. As of Tuesday, with the investigation ongoing, no arrests had been made.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A law enforcement officer in street clothes (back to camera) stands amid used tires Thursday while he and approximately 30 other investigators raid a used tire shop near Elkton. Officers can be seen searching inside the bay doors. During the court-approved search, investigators confiscated a small amount of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, police reported. As of Tuesday, with the investigation ongoing, no arrests had been made.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A Maryland State Police trooper talks on his cell phone Thursday while he and approximately 30 other investigators raid a used tire shop near Elkton. During the court-approved search, investigators confiscated a small amount of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, police reported. As of Tuesday, with the investigation ongoing, no arrests had been made.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Law enforcement officers move tires on Thursday while raiding a used tire shop near Elkton. During the court-approved search, investigators confiscated a small amount of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition, police reported. As of Tuesday, with the investigation ongoing, no arrests had been made.
ELKTON — An investigation is continuing after numerous law enforcement officers confiscated a small amount of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition while conducting a court-approved search of a used tire shop near Elkton, according to Maryland State Police.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, five days after approximately 30 members of MSP’s Special Investigations Section (SIS) raided MW Used Tire Shop in the 700 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), the site of a former furniture warehouse, police reported.
The investigation leading to the court-approved search of the business started last month, according to MSP Sgt. Michael Cox, who is assigned to the agency’s North East Barrack and serves as the SIS supervisor.
Complaints from nearby residents and business owners regarding unusually heavy vehicle and foot traffic at the used tire business is one of the reasons for the investigation, he confirmed. Information gained from sources and through surveillance also played roles, he noted.
“It was a combination of citizen complaints, source information and our personal observations,” Cox outlined, before further explaining, “The investigation was into the distribution of drugs out of the business. During the investigation, we developed a target (suspect).”
Because no arrests had been made, he declined to release any names.
The court-approved search occurred on the premises of MW Used Tire Shop, which is housed in a building that is approximately 20,000 square feet, Cox said. In addition to the warehouse, where used tires are stored, sold and put on customers’ vehicles, the building has what Cox described as a “small banquet hall,” he reported. It also consists of a rear section that had been converted into bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens, according to Cox.
Law enforcement officers spent several hours conducting the court-approved search of the business on Thursday amid muggy, 90-degree temperatures. Part of the search involved investigators checking every tire in and around the place and then removing each one from the building. Investigators eventually arranged the tires into neat stacks outside of the building in front of its bay doors.
During the search, at least three citizens stopped and thanked the law enforcement officers. One of them, a man who asked to remain anonymous, told the Cecil Whig that he had grown suspicious of the consistent bustling atmosphere at the business and then commented, “I knew there was no way they were selling that many used tires.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.