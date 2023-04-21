Police raid a residence on Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway (Route 274), north of North East, on Wednesday. Investigators confiscated a loaded handgun and suspect drugs, and they arrested one suspect, police reported.
NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed on Thursday after investigators confiscated a loaded handgun and suspect methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin mixed with fentanyl while raiding his residence near North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 54-year-old Jesse Hyman, whom they arrested on Wednesday at his residence in the 2800 block of Joseph Biggs Memorial Highway (Route 274), north of North East, during the court-approved search.
Members of the Maryland State Police Special Investigations Section raided Hyman’s residence at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, after developing him as a suspect during a four-week-long investigation into the “sales and distribution of controlled dangerous substances” at that address, police said.
That investigation included “information from allied agencies, criminal debriefs, surveillance, and confidential source information,” police added.
SIC investigators were assisted by MSP troopers, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cecil County Drug Task Force members during the raid, which yielded a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber handgun that was found inside a locked box inside a breezeway closet, court records show.
“The key to the closet master lock was located on one of the key chains Hyman possessed when encountered by troopers,” according to the charging document.
While searching Hyman, investigators confiscated approximately 13 grams of suspect crystal meth, a device used to smoke that drug and two cell phones, court records allege. There are about 28 grams in one ounce.
Investigators seized 65 baggies holding a total of about 28 grams of suspect heroin/fentanyl while searching the residence’s attached garage, police said, adding that “Harlem Nights,” the street-brand name, was found on the packages.
In that garage, investigators also confiscated a plastic bag holding about 15 grams of suspect methamphetamine; two plastic baggies containing a total of approximately 11 grams of suspect cocaine; a plastic bag and a vial holding a total of about seven grams of suspect crack cocaine; four plastic baggies containing a total of 38 grams of suspect marijuana; nine packages of suspect Suboxone; six unidentified pills in an orange prescription bottle; three additional cell phones and suspect drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, court records allege.
During the follow-up investigation, SIU members contacted the Maryland Gun Center and learned that Hyman is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he has felony drug conviction on his criminal record, according to the charging document.
Hyman is facing seven criminal charges, including possession of heroin mixed with fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or by someone with a disqualifying conviction, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
