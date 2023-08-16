NORTH EAST — A man and a woman are facing numerous criminal charges after investigators confiscated more than three ounces of suspect crack cocaine and other evidence while conducting a court-approved search of a car that they occupied in North East and one of their homes, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Gregory Laland Gaddy, 51, and 49-year-old Nicole Nikki Hubbard, who, according to court records, live at separate, nearby addresses in the 100 block of East Cecil Avenue.
Court records indicate that Hubbard made a confession during a police interview after investigators arrested her and Gaddy on Thursday.
“Ms. Hubbard advised that she and Gregory Gaddy drove to New York City to purchase crack cocaine to bring back to North East to distribute. Ms. Hubbard stated that she had been assisting Gaddy with distributing crack cocaine for approximately a year. Ms. Hubbard stated that she was involved in cutting the larger quantity of crack cocaine into user amount sized quantities to resell. Ms. Hubbard stated that she would be called by Gaddy to make deliveries of crack cocaine, as well as users would contact her directly via cell phone for deliveries of crack cocaine. Ms. Hubbard stated that, after she made deliveries, she would give all the money to Gaddy,” according to the charging document.
Court records also allege, “Ms. Hubbard stated that she personally made approximately $500 a week selling crack cocaine.”
The incident leading to the arrests of Gaddy and Hubbard and the charges against them started at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, when five North East Police Department officers stopped a gray 2020 Nissan Altima on Mechanics Valley Road near Deans Bank Road, police said. Based on an investigation that had started before Thursday, officers possessed a warrant to search the Nissan, police added. Hubbard was the driver and Gaddy was the front-seat passenger, police noted.
While searching the car, investigators checked inside a large tote bag and found an accordion-style book containing Hubbard’s identification cards, court records show. Also inside that tote bag, investigators found two plastic baggies — one holding 58 grams of suspect crack cocaine, the other containing 37 grams of that suspect drug, according to the charging document. The suspect crack cocaine had a combined weight of 95 grams, court records allege. There are about 28 grams in one ounce.
Investigators also found and seized several small plastic baggies, including some bearing an apple stamp; $281 in cash; four cell phones belonging to Hubbard and one owned by Gaddy, police reported.
Shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, about 90 minutes after stopping the vehicle, investigators started a court-approved search of Hubbard’s Cecil Avenue residence, according to police. They located an unspecified sum of money “concealed between the pages” of a Bible that they had found on a living room coffee table, police said. While searching a laundry room closet, police added, investigators found a can of tire shine that allegedly had been used to conceal numerous packets of a suspect opioid called Buprenorphine-Naxolene, which, as one of its functions, is used to treat addiction to such a narcotic, court records allege.
“The spray can had a false bottom and contained 59 packets of Buprenorphine and Naxolene Sublingual Film . . . Continuation of the search in the kitchen led to the discovery of additional cans with hidden compartments in the refrigerator. Three Red Bull cans and an Arizona Fruit Punch can with false bottoms were located in the fridge,” according to the charging document.
In addition, while searching the kitchen and master bedroom, investigators found and seized a small digital scale; more baggies bearing an apple stamp, like the ones confiscated earlier from the car; 9mm handgun ammunition; a shoe box holding money; a safe “containing photos of Gregory Gaddy,” and three .12 gauge shotgun shells, court records allege. The confiscated cash totaled $402, police reported.
Gaddy and Hubbard are facing the same six criminal charges, including importing crack cocaine into the state, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and maintaining a common nuisance, court records show.
Both remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond four four nights, before each was released on an unsecured $5,000 bond Monday after separate bail review hearings, according to court records, which indicate that Cecil County District Court Judge Clara E. Campbell presided over those proceedings.
