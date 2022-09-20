NEHS THC arrest

This police photo shows suspect THC edibles that an 18-year-old North East High School student allegedly sold to seven fellow pupils. Investigators arrested the student at that school on Monday, after confiscating more than a pound and a half of the suspect edible THC, which is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and filed nine felony charges against her.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CECIL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

NORTH EAST — A North East High School student is facing nine felony charges after she allegedly sold edible THC - the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana - to seven fellow pupils before she was caught with more than a pound and a half of the suspect drug, leading to her arrest Monday at that school, according to Cecil County District Court records.

