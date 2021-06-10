GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man jumped onto the hood of his luxury SUV as it was being stolen and then fell off a few yards later, receiving injuries that sent him to the hospital, police said.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, climbed onto his black Lexus in an attempt to stop the carjacker on Wednesday afternoon in the Washington suburb of Gaithersburg, news outlets reported.
He hung on for about 100 yards (91 meters) before falling off, according to police. The Washington Post reports that the vehicle was stolen from the owner’s neighborhood.
Montgomery County police said on social media that two male suspects arrived in an older gold Chevy Malibu. The stolen SUV was found Wednesday night in Washington. No suspects were in custody.
The victim was expected to recover from his injuries, police said.
