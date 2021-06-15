BALTIMORE (AP) — A man having a medical crisis stole an ambulance in Baltimore and told officers he was driving himself to the hospital, police said.
When a fire department medical unit responded to a call on Seagull Avenue early Monday, police said in a news release that a 38-year-old man jumped into the running ambulance and took off.
Medics radioed police and officers stopped the ambulance about a mile away, a few blocks from MedStar Harbor Hospital. Officers got the man out of the ambulance and he told them he was having a heart attack and took the ambulance so he could drive himself to the hospital, police said.
Officers determined that the man was going through a medical crisis, police said. There was no damage to the ambulance.
The man was taken to a hospital for an emergency evaluation, police spokeswoman Detective Chakia Fennoy said by telephone. She didn’t have details on his condition.
