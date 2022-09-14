ELKTON — A man remained jailed on Tuesday after he allegedly barged into his neighbor’s home, pistol-whipped a 16-year-old boy who lives there and pointed the gun at another one the residents — before taking a bicycle that he maintained had been stolen from him, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Edmund John Kuchnicki, 23, of the unit block of Red Hill Road, a short distance east of Elkton town limits.
Maryland State Police troopers rushed to the unit block of Red Hill Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 after receiving a dispatch regarding a “possible assault,” police reported. Kuchnicki lives on the same block as the residence in which the incident occurred, about eight addresses away, court records indicate.
The teen and the other alleged victim — a 48-year-old woman — told investigators that Kuchnicki kicked in the door of the residence and forcibly entered the dwelling, police said. Kuchnicki allegedly pistol-whipped the teen, whom the suspect contended had stolen a bicycle from him, police added.
Court records indicate that the teen lost consciousness after Kuchnicki pistol-whipped him and that the suspect also kicked and punched him in the head.
“(The teen) had a bloodied bruise on the left side of his head from being pistol-whipped,” according to the lead investigator’s written statement of probable cause.
That court document also shows that the boy’s injuries were consistent with the “recollection of events” by the woman who also lives at the targeted residence.
Kuchnicki allegedly shoved that woman back into a bedroom when she tried to leave and “waved the pistol, pointing it at her face,” as he was yelling at her to get back, court records allege.
At that point, according to the charging document, Kuchnicki grabbed the bicycle and left the residence.
MSP investigators went to Kuchnicki’s residence down the block, where they made contact with the suspect, police reported. At that residence, investigators found and confiscated the pistol in question, which they identified as a BB gun, police said. Investigators arrested Kuchnicki there, police added.
Kuchnicki is charged with first-degree assault and home invasion, both of which are felonies that are punishable by up to 25 years in prison each if convicted, according to court records. Kuchnicki remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, six days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.