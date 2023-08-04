ELKTON — A North East man remained jailed on Wednesday after investigators confiscated a loaded handgun, almost two ounces of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl and other evidence from him near Elkton, ending a multi-week investigation, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as 30-year-old Carl Jay Sexton Jr.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Det. Caleb Griffitts, who is assigned to the agency’s Street Level Crimes Unit (SLCU), started his investigation into Sexton and his suspected “involvement in CDS (drug) distribution in North East” in June, according to court records.
On July 21, several weeks after he had started his investigation, Griffitts applied for and received a warrant signed by Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr., allowing the detective to search Sexton, court records show.
That led to members of the SLCU and the Cecil County Drug Task Force stopping a green Honda Civic near the intersection of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213) shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday (July 28), after investigators had conducted “physical and electronic surveillance on Sexton,” who occupied the front passenger seat of the car, police said.
When Griffitts removed Sexton from the vehicle, he noticed that the suspect had a black bag strapped across his chest, police added.
While searching that bag, Griffitts found and confiscated 149 wax bags bearing a “World Star” brand stamp and containing suspected heroin/fentanyl with a combined weight of 55 grams, which translates to nearly two ounces and an estimated street value of $1,500, court records allege. There are about 56 grams in two ounces.
In addition, Griffitts found a plastic bag holding about nine grams of suspected crack cocaine inside that black bag and seized it, too, according to the charging document.
Griffitts also confiscated a loaded Raven Arms .25 caliber pistol after finding it concealed in the waistline of Sexton’s pants, according to the charging document, which further indicates that the detective seized six .25 caliber bullets, a .25 caliber magazine, a brown leather holster and a cell phone, as well, while searching Sexton.
Sexton is facing eight criminal charges, half of which are felonies, including possession of a handgun in the commission of drug trafficking crime and possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday, five days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
