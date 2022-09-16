ELKTON — A Cecil County man remained jailed Thursday after security cameras videotaped him and an accomplice allegedly breaking into a residential garage near Elkton and stealing nearly $50,000 in off-road vehicles, according to Cecil County District Court records.
At the time of the burglary, the suspect who is now in custody — Alberto Lopez Jr., 22, of North East — was on probation in an unrelated criminal case and, as part of his post-conviction supervision, he was supposed to be wearing an electronic anklet for monitoring purposes, court records show.
As of Thursday, based on court records, investigators had not identified the male suspect who purportedly was with Lopez during the burglary.
Maryland State Police troopers started their investigation at approximately 9 a.m. on Sept. 3, when they went to the unit block of Russell Road after receiving a burglary complaint from a 32-year-old man who lives on that property, police said. The alleged victim provided investigators with surveillance video that “captured the events of the burglary,” which had occurred earlier that morning, police added.
The footage shows Lopez and his accomplice “walking throughout the property” and documents “what property they stole on camera,” police reported.
Court records indicate that all of the doors and windows of the detached garage were locked and that the bay doors were secured with padlocks, police said. Investigators determined that the suspects shattered a locked window, allowing them to enter the outbuilding and then use the doors, police added.
Security video shows Lopez and his accomplice removing a 2021 Kawasaki KX450F valued at $11,000 from the garage, according to the charging document.
“The dirt bike was taken out of the garage through the side entrance door and carried by the two suspects off the property, down the driveway,” court records allege.
Then the suspects returned to the garage, where they “maliciously destroyed the padlock securing the garage door,” according to the charging document, which further alleges, “It was observed on the camera the suspects carrying bolt cutters into the garage to be utilized in the crime, but the bolt cutters were not found on the scene.”
After opening the garage door, based on the security video, the suspects then removed a 2022 Can Am Maverick XDS X3 Turbo RR recreational vehicle valued at $32,000, court records allege.
“The suspects placed the vehicle in neutral and pushed the vehicle backwards out of the garage,” according to court records, which further indicate that the suspects pushed that vehicle to the bottom of the driveway, where MSP troopers found it when they arrived on scene.
Then the suspects returned to the garage and removed a 2019 Kawasaki KX85 dirt bike valued at $5,000, police said. Security video shows the suspects carrying the dirt bike down the driveway and off the property, police added.
The suspects destroyed approximately $300 in property, including a brake pad that they cut and bent on the Kawasaki dirt bike and the padlock they cut on the garage door, court records show. In total, the suspects stole and destroyed $48,300 in property, according to court records.
Because Lopez is on probation in a previous criminal case, MSP investigators were able to identify him as one of the suspects, police said. They compared his image on the security video to his MVA driver’s license photo on file, police added. Based on that information, investigators tracked down Lopez and arrested him on Wednesday, court records show.
Lopez is facing 23 charges, six of which are felonies, including theft of more than $25,000 and less than $100,000 and second-degree burglary, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
