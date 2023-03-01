This photo shows what Maryland State Police investigators are describing as one of two "vehicles of interest" in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Cecil County woman on Thursday (Feb. 23) as she was walking across Route 279 (Elkton Road) near Elkton.
This photo shows what Maryland State Police investigators are describing as one of two "vehicles of interest" in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Cecil County woman on Thursday (Feb. 23) as she was walking across Route 279 (Elkton Road) near Elkton.
This photo shows what Maryland State Police investigators are describing as one of two "vehicles of interest" in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Cecil County woman on Thursday (Feb. 23) as she was walking across Route 279 (Elkton Road) near Elkton.
PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND STATE POLICE
This photo shows what Maryland State Police investigators are describing as one of two "vehicles of interest" in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Cecil County woman on Thursday (Feb. 23) as she was walking across Route 279 (Elkton Road) near Elkton.
NORTH EAST — Investigators have developed two "vehicles of interest" in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Cecil County woman last week as she was walking across Route 279 near Elkton, and now they are trying to find them, according to Maryland State Police at the agency's North East Barrack.
MSP detectives have posted photos of the two possible suspect vehicles on the barrack's Facebook page, making them available for publication by the media, and they are asking for the public's help in this investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fatal hit-and run crash or information that might help them locate the suspect vehicle or vehicles and, or, help them identify the suspect or suspects is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-996-7838.
Investigators believe that the unknown motorist struck the victim — Lisa Foster, 58, of Elkton — at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 23), police reported.
After the motorist left the scene, however, the gravely-injured woman remained prone near that highway until someone discovered her shortly before 8:40 p.m., about 90 minutes later, and contacted authorities, police said. An ambulance crew drove Foster to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where she was pronounced dead, police added.
MSP investigators believe that the vehicle that stuck Foster is a “dark-colored, possibly dark blue sedan with gray rims” and that it now has “front-end damage,” according to police officials, who further reported that the suspect vehicle continued traveling northbound on Route 279 (Elkton Road) toward Newark, Del. after hitting her.
It appears that investigators gleaned the photos of the two vehicles of interest from a security camera that was near the site of the fatal hit-and-run crash.
The fatal hit-and-run collision occurred in the northbound lane of Route 279 near the Iron Hill intersection as Foster was walking across that highway — marking the second time in six days that a pedestrian had been struck and killed by a vehicle in that general area.
More specifically, at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Friday, (Feb. 17), a motorist struck and killed Don Price, 45, of Elkton, as he was walking southbound on Iron Hill Road in the area of Stone Gate Road while pushing his bicycle, police said. For unknown reasons, Price stumbled into the path of an oncoming 2015 Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 35 year-old Newark, Del. man — who remained at the crash scene after striking him, police added. Price was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fatal hit-and-run crash on Thursday (Feb. 23) forced emergency workers to close a section of Route 279 for more than three hours, police said. The investigation by the MSP Crash Team is continuing, police added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.