PORT DEPOSIT — An investigation is continuing after an unknown person or people vandalized the Tome Memorial United Methodist Church (UMC) sometime last week, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
The vandals broke two windows in the rear of the building to gain entry into the historic church, police said. Vandals also discharged two fire extinguishers leaving powder throughout the first and second floor. Investigators believe the vandalism occurred sometime between 3 p.m. Oct. 31 and 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
Erica Berge, the president of Community Connecting Us, reported the incident after discovering the damage Wednesday, Nov. 2.
“When I went into the church, I knew something was wrong because some things were on the ground that shouldn’t have been,” said Berge. “I found that someone had discharged fire extinguishers in the building and two windows were broken.”
In addition to the two fire extinguishers, police say they found candles inside the building that do not belong to the church. Investigators are investigating where the candles came from. All items were collected as evidence and police are working with Community Connecting Us to assess the approximate value of the damage.
The Tome Memorial UMC, which is now a community center, was built in 1887 for the congregation that was founded in 1872. A decision was made by the congregation in 2018 to close the Tome Memorial UMC and in 2020, the property was obtained by Community Connecting Us- a non-profit organization whose goal is to bring communities together and provide space for organizations to share what they do with neighbors.
Berge notes even though the CCSO is running an active investigation into the incident, Community Connecting Us is not looking to punish anyone responsible for the damage.
“That church building means a lot to a lot of people and they are upset- I am upset, and I totally get it but it seems that in today’s culture, we tend to villainize and in doing so we lose sight of humanity,” said Berge. “I do believe there needs to be justice in this but for us, that justice is restitution and reconciliation.”
Berge says that when they find who is responsible for the vandalism that her hope is to be able to build a relationship and bring healing to the community and the people responsible.
“I have been working hard to build this community of inclusivity and I do not want to harm the vision I am trying to cast for this community and I understand that justice to me may look different then justice that is demanded by many today,” said Berg. “I also understand that whoever is responsible for the vandalism may not want to work with us and that is when we would let the detective in charge of the case take it from there.”
Anyone with information should contact Detective Tyler Price at (410) 392-2124.
