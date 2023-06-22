CHARLESTOWN — A wanted man brandished a knife in the presence of a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday at an apartment complex near Charlestown — seconds before the deputy reacted and shot him, leaving the suspect with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his “groin area”, according to new details released by the agency on Thursday afternoon.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, identified Deputy Tyler Bondar as the law enforcement officer who shot the suspect. In accordance with agency protocol, Bondar, who has served as a sworn CCSO deputy since October 2019, has been placed on administrative duty, Holmes confirmed.
Holmes also released the name of the suspect who suffered the gunshot wound, identifying him as Matthew Isaac Booher, 34, of North East. Booher remained at Christiana Hospital in Delaware on Thursday, Holmes reported.
In addition, Holmes released the name of another suspect involved in the incident, identifying him as 40-year-old James Edward Booher – the brother of the suspect who was shot by the deputy. Booher is in custody in North Carolina, where law enforcement officers arrested him on Wednesday during a traffic stop after he allegedly had fled from the Cecil County shooting scene a day earlier, Holmes noted.
The shooting occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of Clairborne Road in the Charlestown Crossing community, where Bondar and other CCSO deputies had gone to serve outstanding warrants on the Booher brothers, according to Holmes, who commented, “We had information that they were there.”
Matthew Booher — the brother who suffered the gunshot wound — was wanted on two arrest warrants in drug cases and three bench warrants relating to him allegedly failing to appear for court, police said. James Booher was wanted on a Pennsylvania arrest warrant charging him with felony drug offenses and a bench warrant in a violation of probation case, police added.
Bondar spotted the Booher brothers in an outside stairwell at an apartment building, according to Holmes.
“What occurs then, based on our investigation, is Deputy Bondar gets into a confrontation with Matthew Booher, who brandished a knife. Deputy Bondar fired one shot with his agency-issued handgun, striking Matthew Booher in the groin area,” Holmes outlined.
Seconds after the shooting, James Booher allegedly took some furtive actions, police reported.
“James Booher picks up a metal pipe and advances toward Deputy Bondar, who retreats, and then James Booher gives up possession of the pipe. Then James Booher goes back into the stairwell and takes the knife from his wounded brother and advances toward the deputy, who retreats again to keep distance away from James (Booher),” Holmes outlined.
With the knife still in his hand, James Booher flees from the area, Holmes said.
At that point, Holmes added, Bondar immediately focused his attention on the wounded suspect — administering first aid to him until paramedics arrived. After providing medical attention at the scene, ambulance crew paramedics transported Matthew Booher to Christiana Hospital, he noted.
Matthew Booher is facing numerous criminal charges relating to the incident in which the deputy shot him, according to Holmes, who listed first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest — all relating to the knife — as some of them. Authorities will serve Matthew Booher with charging papers after he is discharged from the Delaware hospital and police return him to Cecil County, Holmes explained.
James Booher, who was last scene leaving Charlestown Crossing in a vehicle shortly after the shooting on Tuesday, is facing felony drug charges in Troutman, N.C., where law enforcement officers arrested him on Wednesday during a traffic stop, Holmes reported.
He, too, is facing criminal charges relating to the Charlestown Crossing incident, Holmes said. Those charges against James Booher include two counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment — relating to the metal pipe and knife he allegedly wielded — in addition to obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and altering physical evidence, with that last offense connected to him purportedly taking the knife away from the scene, Holmes added.
Cecil County District and Circuit Court records indicate that Matthew Booher has a criminal record dating back to 2007, with convictions for second-degree assault, theft, drug possession, contraband delivery and possession of drugs with intent to distribute in five different cases.
Those court records also show that James Booher has been arrested and charged numerous times since 2002, although most of those criminal cases against him ended with stets, meaning the state opted to table the cases instead of prosecuting them. (In a stetted case, the charges remain on the books for three years. The state can prosecute the defendant without reason during the first year. During the next two years, however, the state first must convince a judge that a good cause exists for prosecution.) James Booher has a 2015 conviction for drug possession, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.