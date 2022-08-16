ELKTON — A minor has been arrested and charged as a juvenile after allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old female four times in the neck at a residence in an Elkton neighborhood, according to police and an emergency alert.
The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday at a residence in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor, the emergency alert indicated.
Elkton Police Department officials released scant information about the incident on the agency’s Facebook page Tuesday morning. The post indicates that two juveniles had been arguing “over the past several days” and that the argument “escalated into a physical altercation” in which “one stabbed the other four times.”
EPD’s social media post does not include the location of where the incident occurred, nor does it specify the gender and ages of the alleged assailant and victim. An emergency alert late Tuesday night identified the stabbing victim as a 14-year-old female and the location of the incident as the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor.
The stabbing victim was transported to a Delaware hospital, and officers arrested the alleged assailant and referred that person to the Cecil County Department of Juvenile Services, according to EPD’s post. Information regarding the seriousness of the victim’s wounds was unavailable, as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Cecil Whig was unable to reach EPD officials on Tuesday afternoon for additional information about this incident.
