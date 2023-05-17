ELKTON — A Delaware man remained jailed on no bond Tuesday, after Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal investigators arrested him for allegedly setting a blaze inside his ex-girlfriend’s Elk Mills residence in March, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Kareem Leon Pope, 31, of Wilmington, Del.
Pope allegedly intentionally started a fire inside the kitchen of his former girlfriend’s residence in the 600 block of Elk Mills Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. on March 12, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage, police said. Pope allegedly committed the arson in retaliation because his then-girlfriend had ended their relationship earlier that same day, police added.
During the two-month-long investigation, MOSFM detectives confiscated text messages in which Pope allegedly threatened violence against his ex-girlfriend in the moments leading up to the house fire, according to the charging document.
Pope also informed his girlfriend in those seized text messages that he was on her residential property and that he had gone inside her Elk Mills house during a time on March 12 that coincided with the house fire, court records allege. His ex-girlfriend, who had ordered Pope to get out of her house in one of her response texts, was elsewhere at the time — and her Elk Mills residence was unoccupied, court records show.
In addition, security-camera video shows Pope arriving at that Elk Mills property in a gold Honda Odyssey minivan that investigators linked to him at 4:30 p.m. on March 12 and then entering and exiting the unoccupied residence a few times during the eight minutes that he was there, based on the footage, according to the charging document.
During his return walks from the Elk Mills residence, security video shows Pope carrying clothing, a flat screen television and other items and then placing them inside his parked van, court records allege.
At 4:36 p.m. on March 12, according to the charging document, the security-camera footage shows Pope walking out of the Elk Mills residence “holding a blue kerosene container” and then placing it into the rear compartment of the parked van. MOSFM detectives later concluded that the blaze at that Elk Mills residence was intentionally set by putting an “open flame to a heavy petroleum distillate, which includes fuels such as kerosene,” court records show.
Then at 4:38 p.m. on March 12, the security footage shows Pope walking out of the Elk Mills residence for the final time, getting into the van and driving away from the property toward nearby Appleton Road, court records show.
The next pertinent activity that the security-camera video shows occurs at 5:06 p.m. on March 12, about 30 minutes later, when Pope’s ex-girlfriend arrives at her Elk Mills Road residence in a vehicle, parks and then runs to the side entrance of the house, police reported.
“The door is opened and smoke starts coming out from the area of the door opening. Smoke continues to come from the area of the door, indicating the door was left open after the fire was discovered,” according to the charging document.
MOSFM detectives started their on-scene investigation after the fire had been extinguished, police said. During an interview, police added, Pope’s ex-girlfriend told investigators that her flatscreen TV, bank cards and a blue kerosene container were missing from her residence.
Pope, whom investigators arrested earlier this month, is charged with first-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, home invasion, first-degree burglary, theft of property valued at more than $100 and less than $1,500 and malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,000, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
