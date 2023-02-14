ELKTON — Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a neighborhood near Elkton twice in less than 24 hours to investigate two violent crimes — a beating and a stabbing that are believed to be unrelated to each other, police reported on Tuesday.
The robbery-related beating and the stabbing occurred in the Winding Brook neighborhood off Fletchwood Road, northeast of Elkton and a short distance southwest of the Delaware state line. Winding Brook is considered to be a high-crime area, where, over the past several years, there have been numerous shootings, stabbings and drug-related arrests, according to police and Cecil Whig archives.
In the first incident, CCSO deputies rushed to the area of Chestnut and Willow Drives in that community at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday in response to a robbery complaint, police said. Deputies found the victim, whom investigators identified only as a 50-year-old man, and they noticed that he had several cuts and bruises on his face and head, police added.
An ambulance crew drove the victim from the scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he was treated for his injuries, police reported.
The victim told investigators that “six or seven” masked men jumped him while he was walking home from a friend’s house, knocking him to the ground, and that they then started beating him, police said. He also told investigators that his assailants stole a “large amount” of cash, his cell phone and his wallet before running away, police added. Officials declined to specify the sum of cash stolen from the victim, to avoid compromising the investigation.
As of Tuesday night, the investigation continued to identify the men who assaulted and robbed the victim, police reported.
In the second incident, CCSO deputies rushed to the 100 block of Willow Drive in that neighborhood at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday — about 21 hours after the violent robbery — in response to a stabbing, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman. Deputies found the victim, whom investigators identified only as a 38-year-old man, in that area, he reported.
“The victim’s shirt was covered in blood and he was suffering from an obvious stab wound to his back,” Holmes said.
An ambulance crew drove the victim to ChristianaCare’s Union Hospital in Elkton, where doctors treated his stab wound and then released him into the custody of CCSO deputies, according to Holmes, who explained that investigators learned that the victim was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for court, so they arrested him.
As of Tuesday night, CCSO investigators were still trying to pinpoint where the stabbing occurred and what circumstances surrounded it, Holmes reported.
“The victim has not cooperated with investigators,” Holmes said.
