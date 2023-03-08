Investigators examine an overturned vehicle Wednesday afternoon along Elkton Road (Route 279) near Elkton, after a motorist purportedly fired a gun at it, causing the automobile to crash. Ambulance crews drove the vehicle's two occupants to an area hospital. The unknown suspect remained on the loose, as of Wednesday night.
ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a motorist reportedly fired a gun at another vehicle on an Elkton-area highway Wednesday afternoon during a suspected road rage incident - causing the targeted automobile to crash and sending the two people inside of it to an area hospital, according to the Maryland State Police.
"One individual suffered injury to (his or her) hand. The preliminary investigation indicates it may have been due to the gunfire," Elena Russo, an MSP spokeswoman, reported to the Cecil Whig on Wednesday night, before noting that she could not confirm that information.
As of Wednesday night, the unknown suspect remained on the loose after fleeing from the suspected road rage scene. "We do not have a description of the suspect vehicle," Russo said.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Elkton Road (Route 279), northeast of Elkton, police said. After the gunshot or gunshots reportedly were fired by the suspect, the targeted vehicle ran off the road and crashed, police added.
Ambulance crews drove that vehicle's two occupants from the crash scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, according to Russo. As of Wednesday night, information regarding their medical conditions was unavailable.
