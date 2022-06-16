NORTH EAST — Maryland State Police is investigating a late night incident in the Lakeside community Wednesday that sent four people to the hospital with stab wounds.
Lakeside is a manufactured home community off Red Toad Road in North East.
A spokesman for the North East barrack said none of the wounds are life threatening, calling them "superficial."
No suspect has been identified or arrested but police have identified the four victims. Zachary Guy, 27, from Orchard Beach, Md. was flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.
Three others were taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital; Michael Fuller, 23, from Bear, Del., Glenn Miller Jr., 39, from North East and James Vandergrift II, 25, from Havre de Grace.
Police were called to Lakeside Drive in the area of Victoria Court before midnight to a report that as many as six people had been stabbed. When troopers arrived they found two men on the ground with puncture wounds. From there a crowd of people formed and were yelling. Waving down a witness they learned of two others nearby also suffering from puncture wounds plus blunt force trauma
The investigation revealed that the incident began with an argument in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive.
The incident comes days after another stabbing on Wallace Avenue in North East Tuesday, in which Christopher Shivery, 39, faces seven charges, including attempted murder.
