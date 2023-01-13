CECIL COUNTY - It's likely that most motorists noticed a preponderance of law enforcement officers conducting traffic enforcement when they drove on the Cecil County stretch of Pulaski Highway (Route 40) between the Delaware state line and the Harford County border on Thursday.
That obvious police activity along that corridor, as it turns out, represented a collaborative law enforcement effort to crack down on speeding, reckless driving and similar issues that have been occurring recently on that highway, in addition to those same types of problems happening on some "main feeder roads," according to Maryland State Police Lt. Jeffrey Kirschner, who is commander of the agency's North East Barrack.
"These locations (for the initiative) were selected based on the uptick of citizen complaints of speeding and aggressive driving behaviors, as well as an increase in serious crashes occurring," Kirschner explained, before noting, "There have even been some drag-racing events reported on that highway."
The traffic enforcement initiative involved 20 law enforcement officers with several police departments in Cecil County and the operation lasted approximately six hours, roughly from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Thursday - a day strategically selected for the special detail by the planners.
"Thursday, around lunchtime, is when we see the highest frequency of traffic accidents - based on our crash statistics," Kirschner reported. "We are not sure why that it is, but the assumption is that people are busy running errands on their lunch breaks before the weekend starts."
During the six-hour-long operation, law enforcement officers made 151 traffic stops - which led to two criminal arrests on misdemeanor charges, two arrests for simple drug possession, the confiscation of two illegally-possessed handguns and the issuance of a civil citation to a person who possessed less than 10 grams of suspect marijuana, Kirschner outlined.
The goal wasn't to issue a high number of traffic citations, nor was it to make a lot of criminal arrests, he emphasized.
"The ratio of warnings given to traffic tickets issued was lopsided. There were way more warnings given yesterday (Thursday) than there were tickets issued. But the idea was to educate motorists. The goal was to stop bad driving habits," Kirschner summarized.
The traffic enforcement initiative was not propelled by grant money, unlike other special law enforcement operations in the past, and it did not require the use of overtime pay for participating police officers, although some of the participants had to rearrange their schedules to take part in it, he noted.
Kirschner credited MSP Cpl. Adam Siemek, who is assigned to the North East Barrack, with organizing Thursday's collective traffic enforcement effort.
Troopers assigned to MSP's North East Barrack, Bel Air Barrack and JFK Barrack, which is near Perryville, worked the initiative, as did officers with the North East Police Department, the Elkton Police Department, the Perryville Police Department and the Maryland Department of Transportation Administration, police reported.
In addition, Cecil County State's Attorney James Dellmyer attended the pre-operation briefing at the North East Barrack - before riding with Siemek in his patrol vehicle for a while during the initiative, according to Kirschner.
Could not help but notice the police presence. I thought they were after drug dealers or some other type of high profile criminal. But unfortunately they were after working people in a hurry trying to run some errands on their lunch break. Thank You
