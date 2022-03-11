CECIL COUNTY — Because the Cecil County Sheriff's Office is dealing with dramatically diminished ranks, the agency is offering $15,000 and $5,000 signing bonuses to corrections officers and sworn deputies respectively - in addition to other incentives - to attract and retain new officers.
CCSO is at full capacity at 100 sworn deputies, but, as of Thursday, the department had only 89 - 11 fewer than would be ideal, according to Sheriff Scott Adams.
Meanwhile, manpower woes are much worse at the Cecil County Detention Center, which the CCSO oversees. A 24/7/365 operation, as is road patrols, the detention center functions at full capacity with 88 corrections officers, Adams said. As of Thursday, he added, there were 40 corrections officers on the jail's roster - less than 50 percent of what is needed.
As a day-to-day fix, deputies have been working overtime to fill open spots in the four road patrol squads. Some of them have been doing likewise to fills gaps in the corrections officers' shifts at the jail, where a shortage of COs would equate to a lack of inmate supervision – a safety issue. COs also are working overtime to help.
CCSO's attraction-retention problem isn't unique, according to Adams, who commented, "This is statewide. It's nationwide."
Elkton Police Department is offering incentives to applicants, too, to address the low-ranks quandary. As of Thursday, according to EPD Chief Carolyn Rogers, her department was operating with 38 sworn officers, seven below the agency's capacity of 45. EPD also relies on a patchwork of overtime to cover shifts.
"We are having an issue attracting officers," Rogers told the Cecil Whig, adding, "There have been a lot of changes in our profession. We have to navigate through them and figure it out."
Adams listed several reasons for why, in his opinion, a career in law enforcement isn't as desirable as it used to be. Rogers and other police leaders in Cecil County agree.
One of the reasons: there is a push in some areas of the United States to defund police, a movement that started in response to 2020 protests across the United States in the wakes of some high-profile cases relating to police officers using deadly force or questionable force.
Adams opined that there is a misguided tendency for people, including state and national political leaders, to blend the vast majority of peace officers who perform their duties well and honorably with the Derek Chauvin's of the world.
"We got demonized. Police work got demonized. Who wants to go into a job when you are already demonized?" Adams said. "There is a wave of anti-police sentiment."
The sheriff reported that CCSO officials started noticing the decline in deputy and corrections officer applicants about two years ago, when the street protests spurred the defund-the-police and police-reform movements. Likewise, they witnessed CCSO deputies and supervisors quitting before retirement age.
In Maryland, as a likely result of those movements, lawmakers have repealed the police officers' Bill of Rights effective July 1.
In addition, state legislators passed a law that changes enforcement's longtime "reasonable force" standard to a "necessary and proportional" standard, which, even after a recent Maryland attorney general's opinion, remains undefined without caselaw. As a practical example, the new law, also effective July 1, could call into question a police officer shooting a suspect who is attempting to stab him or her with a knife during a close-quarter struggle because of the "proportional" part of the standard.
"We have been vilified," remarked Rising Sun Police Department Chief Francis "Chip" Peterson during a separate interview.
Referring to defund-the-police movements and the like, Peterson further commented, "There is a large ripple effect and it has resulted in bad legislation that makes it harder for police officers to do their job. There is justice reform, bail reform. After their arrests, suspects - even in violent crimes - are getting out of jail a lot easier now. And sentences are lighter now, even for violent offenses. It has emboldened the criminals, and the respect level for police is gone. All of this is a recipe for more violence against officers and citizens."
Peterson reported that the RSPD is also down in ranks. Because it is a small police force, Peterson declined to specify. A patchwork of overtime shifts to fill gaps isn't a viable option because of the force's size. Patrols in town are supplemented by CCSO deputies and Maryland State Police troopers during their regular shifts. RSPD is not offering any attraction-retention incentives at this time, Peterson reported.
Another reason for the low ranks - and this one relates strictly to money - is that CCSO and other police departments in Cecil County have much lower pay scales than law enforcement agencies in Delaware and other easily-commutable places, according to Adams.
Examples relating to sheriff deputies, the starting annual salary for a CCSO sworn deputy is $44,914 while his or her counterparts with the New Castle County Police Department and the Harford County Sheriff's Office make $55,491 and $51,314 a year respectively, based on job postings.
The disparity is at the town and state levels, too. The starting pay for a Maryland State Police trooper is $35,000, which jumps to $55,704 with successful completion of the six-month-long police academy, according to MSP Lt. Jeffery Kirschner, commander of the North East Barrack. Meanwhile, a rookie trooper with the Delaware State Police makes $67,000 annually his or her first year.
"Delaware is taking our (potential) deputies, trooper and officers away," Adams said, adding that certified, experienced law enforcement officers also are leaving Cecil County and going to agencies elsewhere for more money.
Bonuses and lateral pay
In addition to the $15,000 signing bonus for every new CCDC corrections officer and a $10,000 signing bonus for lateral Detention Center officers, each current CO has received a $5,000 bonus, with the caveat that the CO remain employed there for three years. The minimum age to be a CO is 18.
As for the sworn deputy part of the CCSO operation, the $5,000 signing bonus is offered to new deputies with no law enforcement experience.
The CCSO bonus program went into effect on Nov. 5, as the result of meetings between County Executive Danielle Hornberger and Adams, in addition to other members of law enforcement and the county government.
"The County worked closely with Sheriff Scott Adams to address a nationwide employment trend of fewer available officers in the wake of the national trend 'defund the police' movement as well as recent State mandated legislation that removes safeguards and protections for our local law enforcement officers," said Steven Overbay, the county's acting director of administration.
Specifically, the county will fund the various signing and retention bonuses offered by CCSO and the CCDC, according to Overbay, who noted that the county also provided money for a "marketing program to help advertise these bonuses and benefits of a law enforcement career in Cecil County."
"In addition, the Sheriff requested, and Cecil County agreed to fund an increase in starting salaries for lateral hires based on years of experience," Overbay said.
Under that lateral pay system, a newly-hired CCSO deputy with one full year of experience at another police agency, for example, will receive an annual salary of $46,061, instead of the $44,914 that a true rookie deputy would receive. The lateral pay system tops out at eight years, with the agency paying a newly-hired CCSO deputy with eight years of experience elsewhere an annual $61,289 salary.
"The amount of money that these increases will cost the County are dependent on how many officers are newly hired and laterally hired," Overbay said, adding, "Any money spent by the Administration must be authorized by the County Council. If, at any time, additional money is required, the Administration submits budget amendments to the County Council for their discussion and approval."
Overlay noted that current CCSO deputies recently received an approximate 10 percent increase in salary for Fiscal Year 2022 - comprising a 2.5 percent anniversary step, a 2.5 percent bonus step, a 3 percent COLA raise and - funded with a Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services (GOCPYVS) grant - a $1,000 bonus and "extra money to offset a health premium increase."
Moreover, he reported that CCSO and CCDC "collective bargaining units" signed four-year contracts in 2021 and that both contracts were accepted by the Cecil County Council by 5-0 affirmative votes.
Adams noted that, when listing the disparities in pay scales between the CCSO and other nearby agencies, including the New Castle County Police Department and the Harford County Police Department, for this article, he already had factored in the recent 10 percent salary increase that his deputies received.
"Danielle Hornberger, Steve Overbay and I are still continuing talks to address this pay issue," Adams said.
Meanwhile, at the state level, MSP isn't giving signing and retention bonuses to new troopers - but it is taking one measure to attract troopers, according to Kirschner.
MSP is offering lateral pay to experienced law enforcement officers who join the force, Kirschner said. The lateral pay scale ends at nine years of experience, with new troopers with that experience receiving $78,500 annually, instead of the $55,704 for a certified, rookie trooper, he added.
Kirschner was not at liberty to say if ranks at the North East Barrack are down.
Not all police agencies in Cecil County are short on officers. Chief Robert Nitz of the Perryville Police Department reported that his agency is at full capacity. Chief Stephen Yates of the North East Police Department commented, "We are not experiencing manpower issues now."
An assortment of incentives
EPD has also been taking steps to promote open officer positions and to entice people to pursue them.
Last month, for example, the Elkton Board of Commissioners approved a 12 1/2 percent pay increase for EPD officers, hiking the starting annual salary from $43,000 to $48,811, according to Rogers.
In addition, EPD applied for a Recruitment and Retention Program grant through the GOCPYVS and recently received $53,000 in funding, which the agency is using for officer-opening advertising, Rogers reported. Billboards aimed at recruiting EPD officers are sprouting up around town.
(Along those lines, the Downs, Beste & Blackson law firm in Elkton has donated its space on two digital billboards in town to EPD for officer recruitment advertising, according to Rogers.)
Unlike CCSO, EPD isn't offering across-the-board signing bonuses to newly-hired officers.
The municipal agency is, however, giving a $1,000 signing bonus to any newly-hired officer who is a military veteran or possesses a college degree or is bilingual, Rogers reported. Should a newly-hired officer meet all of those qualities, he or she would received a total of $3,000 in bonuses.
Removing a potential hurdle for someone considering a career as an EPD officer, the agency also has relaxed its facial hair policy, which once forbid beards, mustaches and such. Now an officer can have facial hair - as long as it isn't unkempt. (EPD already allows tattoos, provided they are not offensive and are not on the face.)
Aimed at attracting new officers and retaining current ones, EPD invested in more than 45 outer vest carriers, which recently arrived, and they are designed to keep officers comfortable during their shifts. The vests allow officers to carry their many pieces of equipment in the special sleeveless jacket instead of on their utility belts.
"The outer vests have pockets and pouches for their equipment. It redistributes all of that weight. Carrying all of that weight on the utility belt causes back and hip problems," Rogers said. "The outer vests are better for an officer's health in general."
The town recently hired a full-time human resources director who has "hit the ground running" and is taking steps to optimize efforts to attract officers, according to Rogers. "He is approaching recruitment at every possible angle," Rogers said, noting, for example, that the HR employee is advertising on ZipRecruiter.com
Providing an update, Rogers reported Thursday that one EPD candidate has accepted a job with the agency and another "promising" applicant has progressed far into the hiring process.
