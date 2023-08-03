ELKTON — A murder defendant free on $75,000 bond after he allegedly shot his housemate dead inside their Elkton-area residence in late May is now facing drunken-driving charges in the wake of a traffic stop near Perryville over the weekend, according to Cecil County District Court records and the Perryville Police Department.
PPD Chief Robert Nitz reported that an agency officer stopped the suspect — Elkton-area resident James Michael Zack, 54 — on Sunday night in the northbound lane of Interstate 95, near mile marker 95, north of Perryville, on suspicion of driving while impaired by alcohol after noticing him allegedly driving recklessly in town.
“He was driving erratically,” Nitz said, noting that the PPD officer followed the suspect out of town and observed other alleged traffic violations before stopping him.
Nitz continued, “The suspect was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offenses. After further investigation, it was learned that the suspect was out on bond in a murder case.”
Zack is charged with eight traffic offenses, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while “so far impaired” that the operator “cannot drive safely,” reckless driving, unsafe lane change, spinning wheels and negligent driving, according to court records, which list PPD Ofc. Tony Lenzi as the arresting officer. Zack is scheduled for a traffic court trial on Aug. 30, court records show.
Criminal and traffic court records indicate that Zack was released from custody at some point after his arrest on Sunday for alleged drunken driving and that, as of Thursday, he still remained free on the $75,000 bond that he posted in the murder case against him.
What impact, if any, Zack’s drunken-driving arrest will have on his bond status in the murder case remains to be seen. During his phone interview with the Cecil Whig on Thursday, Nitz noted that a defendant who is free on bond in any criminal case “must obey all laws” as one of the standard conditions of his or her pre-trial release.
In that murder case, Zack stands accused of fatally shooting his housemate, Michael Bramowski, 41, after an argument inside of their Farah Drive residence on May 21.
After his arrest in that murder case, Zack remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond for slightly more than three weeks, before Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown lowered his bond to $75,000 during a June 12 bail review hearing, according to court records, which further indicate that Zack gained his pre-trial freedom the next day.
On June 7, about one week earlier, a Cecil County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Zack with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence and three other offenses relating to that May 21 fatal shooting, court records show. It did so some 17 days after investigators had filed similar charges against Zack at the district court level, court records show.
Zack’s murder trial in Cecil County Circuit Court is scheduled to start on Nov. 13 and is expected to last five days, according to court records, which indicate that he opted to be tried by jury. Second-degree murder and first-degree assault, the most serious charges against Zack, are punishable by up to 40 years and 25 years in prison respectively.
Zack’s arrest on Sunday night in the drunken-driving case marks his second brush with the law since he posted the $75,000 bond in his murder case some seven week ago, although he was the alleged victim — and not the suspect — in one of those incidents.
On June 14, one day after Zack was released from jail on that $75,000 bond in his murder case, his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him in the hand inside their residence at 64 Farah Dr. — the same house in which Zack allegedly shot his housemate dead a month earlier, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
Court records show that the fatal shooting on May 21 and the June 14 stabbing both occurred amid arguments involving Zack inside that residence on Farah Drive, which is off Blue Ball Road, north of Elkton, court records show.
Investigators identified the suspect in that stabbing case as 35-year-old Laura Elise McIlvried, who was living at 64 Farah Dr. at the time of the stabbing incident, according to court records, which show that she now lives in Levittown, Pa.
McIlvried is charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, which are misdemeanors that carry maximum sentences of 10 years and five years respectively if convicted, court records show. McIlvried’s jury trial in the stabbing case is set for Monday, according to court records.
After spending about one month in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond in the wake of her June 14 arrest, McIlvried had another bail review and was released July 14 on an unsecured $7,500 personal bond, court records indicate.
As for the incident leading to the criminal charges against McIlvried, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to that Farah Drive residence shortly after noon on June 14 in response to a “physical domestic” incident that Zack reported when he contacted authorities by phone, police reported.
When investigators arrived at the Farah Drive residence, they found paramedics treating Zack for a cut to his right hand, police said. Zack alleged that McIlvried, whom he identified as his girlfriend, stabbed him with a knife during an argument that developed during “a discussion in which he voiced concerns to (McIlvried) about her mental health,” police added.
Zack told investigators that McIlvried retrieved a pocket knife, which she then held in front of her chest with her right hand “while pointing the blade” at him, court records allege. Zack told investigators that, in response, he rose from the living room couch and grabbed a nearby cutting board that he intended to use to defend himself, according to the charging document.
While retreating from McIlvried, according to the account that Zack gave investigators, she lunged at him with the knife and cut his right hand with the blade, court records allege. Investigators took McIlvried into custody at the scene, police reported.
As for the murder that occurred at that Farah Drive residence on May 21, some 17 days earlier, Zack stands accused of shooting Bramowski several times in the wake of an argument, police reported. Zack called 911 at 12:23 p.m. on May 21 and reported that “he shot someone after an argument” and that he needed paramedics to respond to their Farah Drive residence.
CCSO deputies and paramedics rushed to the residence and found Bramowski, who was suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” in the front yard, police said. At 12:57 p.m., about 35 minutes later, paramedics pronounced Bramowski dead at the scene, police added.
CCSO Det. Carson White determined that Zack allegedly shot Bramowski several times inside their house during a dispute over an unspecified matter, according to the charging document. During a court-approved search of the Farah Drive residence in which Zack and Bramowski cohabitated, investigators confiscated a Glock handgun, spent shell casings and “suspected blood evidence from Bramowski,” court records allege.
