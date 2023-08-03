James Michael Zack

Zack

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CECIL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ELKTON — A murder defendant free on $75,000 bond after he allegedly shot his housemate dead inside their Elkton-area residence in late May is now facing drunken-driving charges in the wake of a traffic stop near Perryville over the weekend, according to Cecil County District Court records and the Perryville Police Department.


  

