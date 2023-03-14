ELKTON — A wanted man who allegedly attempted to carjack passing vehicles on Interstate 95 near Elkton while running from a Maryland State Police trooper remained in jail on Tuesday after backup officers captured him along that highway, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Brian Andrew Davis, 45, of the 700 block of Pulaski Highway in Elkton.
The incident started at approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, when an MSP trooper went to the McDonald's parking lot at 226 Belle Hill Road, off Elkton Road (Route 279), to assist the Newark (Del.) Police Department with locating Davis, whom investigators described as a "possible burglary suspect," and his suspect vehicle - a light blue 2003 Dodge Caravan that lacked a license plate, police reported.
Court records indicate that the trooper informed NPD officers and units with him that "Davis was previously listed as 'WANTED' through our weekly Cecil County Intel Report."
After the trooper spotted the suspect vehicle, which was parked in a space on that McDonald's lot, he saw Davis get out of the passenger's side of the van and start running toward a nearby wood line, police said. The trooper chased Davis, who hopped over a fence and then continued running toward the I-95 ramp, prompting the trooper to radio an alert to all area police agencies, police added.
"Davis then began grabbing multiple door handles of vehicles passing by on northbound I-95. Davis then grabbed the handle of a black Jeep Cherokee," according to the charging document, which further indicates that the Jeep was able to speed away and Davis continued running northbound along I-95.
Law enforcement officers with "allied agencies" arrested Davis moments later, after he crossed the highway's median strip, court records show.
In his written statement of probable cause in court records, the trooper reports that Davis has a criminal history and that he has "numerous charges through Delaware for burglary, thefts and charges stemming from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office." Also in that court document, the trooper references the incident that occurred on Thursday and then accuses Davis of "endangering the lives of the public after fleeing from law enforcement."
Davis is facing five Cecil County criminal charges relating Thursday's incident, including attempted carjacking, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, court records show. Davis remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.